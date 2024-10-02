KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN Beijing Container Ship
Asian Honor Rice
AKIJ Moon Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Zhong GU Bo Hai
CMA CGM Pegasus
Hyundai Mars
Orchid Sylt
Cosco New York
M.T Quetta
Golden Unit
EXPECTED SAILING: date
-------------------------------NIL-----------------------
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
KTMC Chennai 02-10-2024 D/L Container
APL Mexico City 02-10-2024 D/L Container
CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 Diammoium Phosphate
Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Cargo
M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Crude Oil
Frankfurt Express 03-10-2024 D/L Container
BIG Lilly 03-10-2024 D/L Container
IkI 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel
IVY Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,067 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,661 Metric Tons of export cargo and 110,406 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 45,890 55,414 101,304
Rice ------ 347 347
Rock Phosphate 7,992 ------ 7,992
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,524 3,900 60,424
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistani delegation to attend int’l conference on rural development1 hour ago
-
Petrol samples dispatched to hydro carbon lab2 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 14.11% to $7.875 bln during Jul-Sep 20242 hours ago
-
S. Korea's FDI hits record high in January-September2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 20245 hours ago
-
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time12 hours ago
-
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Khan12 hours ago
-
LCCI President vows to resolve traders' issues, unveils action plan18 hours ago
-
HCSTSI announces its newly elected office-bearers19 hours ago