KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN Beijing Container Ship

Asian Honor Rice

AKIJ Moon Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Zhong GU Bo Hai

CMA CGM Pegasus

Hyundai Mars

Orchid Sylt

Cosco New York

M.T Quetta

Golden Unit

EXPECTED SAILING: date

-------------------------------NIL-----------------------

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

KTMC Chennai 02-10-2024 D/L Container

APL Mexico City 02-10-2024 D/L Container

CS Calla 02-10-2024 D/31943 Diammoium Phosphate

Ocean Wealth 02-10-2024 D/38456 General Cargo

M.T Mardan 03-10-2024 D/74000 Crude Oil

Frankfurt Express 03-10-2024 D/L Container

BIG Lilly 03-10-2024 D/L Container

IkI 03-10-2024 D/1420 Steel

IVY Progress 03-10-2024 D/36450 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 170,067 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,661 Metric Tons of export cargo and 110,406 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 45,890 55,414 101,304

Rice ------ 347 347

Rock Phosphate 7,992 ------ 7,992

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 56,524 3,900 60,424

APP/MSQ

