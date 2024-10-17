KPT Shipping Movements Report
Published October 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Clipper Brunello Rice
Seapan AmazonContainer Ship
Veniz 1General Cargo
Solar Sharna Tanker
Easline GuanfzhouTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Ocean Feather
Independent Spirit
M.T Mardan
SM Navigator
Putuoshan
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Mol Presence 17-10-2024
Spil Kartini17-10-2024
CSCL Neptune 17-10-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container
CMA CGM Saigon 17-10-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Pisces 17-10-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Phoenix 17-10-2024 D/L Container
Berge Cathrine 17-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers
Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers
Chemroad Aqua 18-10-2024 D/4716 Base Oil
Songa Neptune 18-10-2024 D/18000 Chemical
Beijing 18-10-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 93,529 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,513 Metric Tons of export cargo and 44,016 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 33,670 39,516 73,186
Bulk Cargo ------ 251 251
Cement ------ 9,246 9,246
Rock Phosphate 10,046 ------ 10,046
Liquid Cargo: 300 500 800
