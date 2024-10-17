KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Clipper Brunello Rice

Seapan AmazonContainer Ship

Veniz 1General Cargo

Solar Sharna Tanker

Easline GuanfzhouTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Ocean Feather

Independent Spirit

M.T Mardan

SM Navigator

Putuoshan

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Mol Presence 17-10-2024

Spil Kartini17-10-2024

CSCL Neptune 17-10-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Quetta 17-10-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Wan Hai 661 17-10-2024 D/L Container

CMA CGM Saigon 17-10-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Pisces 17-10-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Phoenix 17-10-2024 D/L Container

Berge Cathrine 17-10-2024 L/55000 Clinkers

Helsinki Eagle 17-10-2024 L/58500 Clinkers

Chemroad Aqua 18-10-2024 D/4716 Base Oil

Songa Neptune 18-10-2024 D/18000 Chemical

Beijing 18-10-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 93,529 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 49,513 Metric Tons of export cargo and 44,016 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 33,670 39,516 73,186

Bulk Cargo ------ 251 251

Cement ------ 9,246 9,246

Rock Phosphate 10,046 ------ 10,046

Liquid Cargo: 300 500 800