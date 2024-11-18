Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) KARACHI, Nov 18 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Value Camellia 8

MSC Positano

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Carina

Wan Hai 626

Northern Practise

Kota Manis

Xing Ning Hai

Navig 8 Montiel

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Value 18-11-2024

Suzy 18-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chemroute Pegasus 18-11-2024 D/2000 Base Oil

Boson 18-11-2024 D/L Container

Huayang Rose 18-11-2024 L/60000 Clinker

Sea Ambition 19-11-2024 D/5000 Chemical

As Paola 19-11-2024 D/L Container

Zhe Hai 521 19-11-2024 D/L 1898 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 271,183 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,833 Metric Tons of export cargo and 140,350 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 49,989 67,859 117,848

Bulk Cargo 4,620 373 4,993

Cement ------ 5,814 5,814

Clinkers ------ 41,675 41,675

Mill Scale ------ 15,112 15,112

Liquid Cargo: 85,741 ----- 85,741

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Oil Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

1 hour ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakh ..

Imran, Bushra’s interim bail extended in Toshakhana fake receipts case   

3 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Aust ..

Pakistan opt to bat first in final T20I match Australia 

3 hours ago
 PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

PSX KSE-Index crosses historic 95,000 points mark

3 hours ago
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to t ..

Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..

4 hours ago
 'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow i ..

'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications f ..

Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today

5 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court

5 hours ago
 Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final ..

Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business