KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) KARACHI, Nov 18 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Value Camellia 8

MSC Positano

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Carina

Wan Hai 626

Northern Practise

Kota Manis

Xing Ning Hai

Navig 8 Montiel

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Value 18-11-2024

Suzy 18-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chemroute Pegasus 18-11-2024 D/2000 Base Oil

Boson 18-11-2024 D/L Container

Huayang Rose 18-11-2024 L/60000 Clinker

Sea Ambition 19-11-2024 D/5000 Chemical

As Paola 19-11-2024 D/L Container

Zhe Hai 521 19-11-2024 D/L 1898 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 271,183 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,833 Metric Tons of export cargo and 140,350 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 49,989 67,859 117,848

Bulk Cargo 4,620 373 4,993

Cement ------ 5,814 5,814

Clinkers ------ 41,675 41,675

Mill Scale ------ 15,112 15,112

Liquid Cargo: 85,741 ----- 85,741

APP/as/