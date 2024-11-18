KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) KARACHI, Nov 18 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Value Camellia 8
MSC Positano
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Carina
Wan Hai 626
Northern Practise
Kota Manis
Xing Ning Hai
Navig 8 Montiel
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Value 18-11-2024
Suzy 18-11-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Chemroute Pegasus 18-11-2024 D/2000 Base Oil
Boson 18-11-2024 D/L Container
Huayang Rose 18-11-2024 L/60000 Clinker
Sea Ambition 19-11-2024 D/5000 Chemical
As Paola 19-11-2024 D/L Container
Zhe Hai 521 19-11-2024 D/L 1898 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 271,183 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,833 Metric Tons of export cargo and 140,350 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 49,989 67,859 117,848
Bulk Cargo 4,620 373 4,993
Cement ------ 5,814 5,814
Clinkers ------ 41,675 41,675
Mill Scale ------ 15,112 15,112
Liquid Cargo: 85,741 ----- 85,741
APP/as/
