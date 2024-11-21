Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL Jakarta Container Ship

Lofty General Cargo

Nour Elhuda General Cargo

SEA Ambition Tanker

Valianta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AS Paola

Yangtze Jewel

EXPECTED SAILING: date

ZHE Hai 521 21-11-2024

Camellia 8 21-11-2024

Ital Universo 21-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

X-Press Salwee 21-11-2024 D/L Container

Bambam 22-11-2024 D/35000 Mogas

Marsa Neptune 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Araya Bhum 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Uafl Liberty 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Yzngze 31 22-11-2024 L/35000 Barite Lumps

SSI Glorious 22-11-2024 D/54170 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 92,933 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,847 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,086 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 22,568 17,508 44,076

Bulk Cargo 15,368 220 15,588

Cement ------ 4,412 4,412

Clinkers ------ 28,696 28,696

Rice ------ 1,011 1,011

Liquid Cargo: 3,150 ------ 3,150

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Jakarta Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

2 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

2 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

16 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

16 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business