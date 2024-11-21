KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
OOCL Jakarta Container Ship
Lofty General Cargo
Nour Elhuda General Cargo
SEA Ambition Tanker
Valianta Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
AS Paola
Yangtze Jewel
EXPECTED SAILING: date
ZHE Hai 521 21-11-2024
Camellia 8 21-11-2024
Ital Universo 21-11-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
X-Press Salwee 21-11-2024 D/L Container
Bambam 22-11-2024 D/35000 Mogas
Marsa Neptune 22-11-2024 D/L Container
Araya Bhum 22-11-2024 D/L Container
Uafl Liberty 22-11-2024 D/L Container
Yzngze 31 22-11-2024 L/35000 Barite Lumps
SSI Glorious 22-11-2024 D/54170 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 92,933 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,847 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,086 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 22,568 17,508 44,076
Bulk Cargo 15,368 220 15,588
Cement ------ 4,412 4,412
Clinkers ------ 28,696 28,696
Rice ------ 1,011 1,011
Liquid Cargo: 3,150 ------ 3,150
APP/MSQ
