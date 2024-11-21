KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

OOCL Jakarta Container Ship

Lofty General Cargo

Nour Elhuda General Cargo

SEA Ambition Tanker

Valianta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AS Paola

Yangtze Jewel

EXPECTED SAILING: date

ZHE Hai 521 21-11-2024

Camellia 8 21-11-2024

Ital Universo 21-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

X-Press Salwee 21-11-2024 D/L Container

Bambam 22-11-2024 D/35000 Mogas

Marsa Neptune 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Araya Bhum 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Uafl Liberty 22-11-2024 D/L Container

Yzngze 31 22-11-2024 L/35000 Barite Lumps

SSI Glorious 22-11-2024 D/54170 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 92,933 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,847 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,086 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 22,568 17,508 44,076

Bulk Cargo 15,368 220 15,588

Cement ------ 4,412 4,412

Clinkers ------ 28,696 28,696

Rice ------ 1,011 1,011

Liquid Cargo: 3,150 ------ 3,150

