KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Mars Container Ship

APL AntwerpContainer Ship

Advantage ParadiseTanker

PVT Aurora Tanker

Haein HopeTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

Navios Cnstellation

Hyundai Saturn

CASDA

Hyundai Mars

Nour Elhuda

Bam Bam

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

PVT Aurora 25-11-2024

UAFL Liberty25-11-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL:DATECARGO

Energy Centaur 25-11-2024D/11000 Jet Oil

Melbourne Bridge 25-11-2024D/L Container

CMA CGM Columbia 25-11-2024D/L Container

Independent Spirit 25-11-2024D/L Container

Yasmin 25-11-2024L/24000 Rice

M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024D/72000 Crude Oil

Riverside 26-11-2024D/73000 Crude Oil

X-Press Cassiopeia 26-11-2024D/L Container

TS Keelung 26-11-2024D/L Container

Spil Kartini26-11-2024D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 357,326 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 142,509 Metric Tons of export cargo and 214,817 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 79,152 79,367 158,519

B.Bulk Cargo 40,216 302 40,518

Barite Lumps (Natural Barite)------ 12,349 12,349

Clinkers ------ 50,491 50,491

Liquid Cargo 95,449 ------ 95,449

