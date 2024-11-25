Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Mars Container Ship

APL AntwerpContainer Ship

Advantage ParadiseTanker

PVT Aurora Tanker

Haein HopeTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Mardan

Navios Cnstellation

Hyundai Saturn

CASDA

Hyundai Mars

Nour Elhuda

Bam Bam

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

PVT Aurora 25-11-2024

UAFL Liberty25-11-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL:DATECARGO

Energy Centaur 25-11-2024D/11000 Jet Oil

Melbourne Bridge 25-11-2024D/L Container

CMA CGM Columbia 25-11-2024D/L Container

Independent Spirit 25-11-2024D/L Container

Yasmin 25-11-2024L/24000 Rice

M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024D/72000 Crude Oil

Riverside 26-11-2024D/73000 Crude Oil

X-Press Cassiopeia 26-11-2024D/L Container

TS Keelung 26-11-2024D/L Container

Spil Kartini26-11-2024D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 357,326 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 142,509 Metric Tons of export cargo and 214,817 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 79,152 79,367 158,519

B.Bulk Cargo 40,216 302 40,518

Barite Lumps (Natural Barite)------ 12,349 12,349

Clinkers ------ 50,491 50,491

Liquid Cargo 95,449 ------ 95,449

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Mardan Sargodha Keelung Aurora Columbia Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

19 minutes ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

35 minutes ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

1 hour ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

1 hour ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

3 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business