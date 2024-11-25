KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Mars Container Ship
APL AntwerpContainer Ship
Advantage ParadiseTanker
PVT Aurora Tanker
Haein HopeTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Mardan
Navios Cnstellation
Hyundai Saturn
CASDA
Hyundai Mars
Nour Elhuda
Bam Bam
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
PVT Aurora 25-11-2024
UAFL Liberty25-11-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:DATECARGO
Energy Centaur 25-11-2024D/11000 Jet Oil
Melbourne Bridge 25-11-2024D/L Container
CMA CGM Columbia 25-11-2024D/L Container
Independent Spirit 25-11-2024D/L Container
Yasmin 25-11-2024L/24000 Rice
M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024D/72000 Crude Oil
Riverside 26-11-2024D/73000 Crude Oil
X-Press Cassiopeia 26-11-2024D/L Container
TS Keelung 26-11-2024D/L Container
Spil Kartini26-11-2024D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 357,326 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 142,509 Metric Tons of export cargo and 214,817 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 79,152 79,367 158,519
B.Bulk Cargo 40,216 302 40,518
Barite Lumps (Natural Barite)------ 12,349 12,349
Clinkers ------ 50,491 50,491
Liquid Cargo 95,449 ------ 95,449
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Belarus bilateral trade potential needs to be enhanced through trade diversification: Commerce M ..17 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim57 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 20246 hours ago
-
Fish market's relocation welcomed17 hours ago
-
Gold price surges to Rs286,350 per tola18 hours ago
-
Rwanda, Pakistan have huge trade potential; health sector needs to promote bilateral cooperation: Am ..21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 20241 day ago
-
Gold price surges2 days ago
-
DCFA delegation meets Rabia Shafiq to explore opportunities in dairy sector2 days ago