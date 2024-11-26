Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Seaspan Oceania Container Ship

Seacon Bangkok General Cargo

Ysmin Rice

CMA CGM Columba Container Ship

Independenr Spirit Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

PVT Aurora

Haein Hope

Seaspan Oceania

Bulk Castor

APL Antwerp

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Uafl Liberty 26-11-2024

Seacon Bangkok 26-11-2024

Eemslift Nelli 26-11-2024

Independent Spirit 27-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Southern Unicorn 26-11-2024 D/8000 Chemical

Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 Steel Coils

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 199,748 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,789 Metric Tons of export cargo and 137,959 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 53,993 33,025 87,018

Bulk Cargo 44,116 ------ 44,116

Barite Lumps(Natural Barite) ------ 18,172 18,172

Clinkers ------ 10,592 10,592

Liquid Cargo: 39,850 ------ 39,850

APP/MSQ

More Stories From Business