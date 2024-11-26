KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Seaspan Oceania Container Ship
Seacon Bangkok General Cargo
Ysmin Rice
CMA CGM Columba Container Ship
Independenr Spirit Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
PVT Aurora
Haein Hope
Seaspan Oceania
Bulk Castor
APL Antwerp
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Uafl Liberty 26-11-2024
Seacon Bangkok 26-11-2024
Eemslift Nelli 26-11-2024
Independent Spirit 27-11-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Sargodha 26-11-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Southern Unicorn 26-11-2024 D/8000 Chemical
Woohyun Sky 27-11-2024 D/24345 Steel Coils
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 199,748 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,789 Metric Tons of export cargo and 137,959 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 53,993 33,025 87,018
Bulk Cargo 44,116 ------ 44,116
Barite Lumps(Natural Barite) ------ 18,172 18,172
Clinkers ------ 10,592 10,592
Liquid Cargo: 39,850 ------ 39,850
APP/MSQ
