KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
TS Keelung Container Ship
X-Press Cassiopeia Container Ship
Spil Kartini Container Ship
Eemslift Nelli General Cargo
Riverside Tanker
Southern Unicorn Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Uafl Liberty
Seacon Bangkok
Eemslift Nelli
Yangze 31
Independent Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING: date
SSI Glorious 27-11-2024
Advantage Paradise 27-11-2024
SEA Quest 27-11-2024
CMA CGM Columba 27-11-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Woohyun SKY 27-11-2024 D/24345 Steel Coils
M.
T Sargodha 28-11-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
GSL Christen 28-11-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,200 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,671 Metric Tons of export cargo and 145,529 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 82,653 47,384 130,037
Bulk Cargo 3,906 548 4,454
Barite Lumps(Natural Barite) ------ 4,479 4,479
Rice ------ 4,260 4,260
Liquid Cargo: 58,970 ------ 58,970
APP/MSQ
