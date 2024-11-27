KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

TS Keelung Container Ship

X-Press Cassiopeia Container Ship

Spil Kartini Container Ship

Eemslift Nelli General Cargo

Riverside Tanker

Southern Unicorn Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Uafl Liberty

Seacon Bangkok

Eemslift Nelli

Yangze 31

Independent Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING: date

SSI Glorious 27-11-2024

Advantage Paradise 27-11-2024

SEA Quest 27-11-2024

CMA CGM Columba 27-11-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Woohyun SKY 27-11-2024 D/24345 Steel Coils

M.

T Sargodha 28-11-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

GSL Christen 28-11-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,200 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,671 Metric Tons of export cargo and 145,529 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 82,653 47,384 130,037

Bulk Cargo 3,906 548 4,454

Barite Lumps(Natural Barite) ------ 4,479 4,479

Rice ------ 4,260 4,260

Liquid Cargo: 58,970 ------ 58,970

APP/MSQ