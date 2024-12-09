KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Pu Sheng 6General Cargo

Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship

OOCL Nagoya Container Ship

M.T. Sargodha Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Jolly Verdr

Amelia

EM Zenith

X-Press Salween

X-Press Phoenix

KMTC Mundra

EXPECTED SAILING: date

AKIJ Star 09-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Yuan Xian Fazhan 09-12-2024 D/L Container

Aal Pusan 09-12-2024 D/1 Units (s)

TG Crab 10-12-2024 D/6500 Chemical

Estia 10-12-2024 D/5500 Mogas

Wisdom Star 10-12-2024 D/3500 Chemical

M.T. Sargodh 10-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

COSCO Glory 10-12-2024 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 10-12-2024 D/L Container

CMA CGM Titus 10-12-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 237,186 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,477 Metric Tons of export cargo and 138,709 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 119,230 65,775 185,005

Bulk Cargo ------ 143 143

Chickpeas 1,508 ------ 1,508

Clinkers ----- 19,600 19,600

Rice ----- 12,959 12,959

Liquid Cargo 17,971 ------ 17,971

