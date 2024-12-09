KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Pu Sheng 6General Cargo
Hyundai Jakarta Container Ship
OOCL Nagoya Container Ship
M.T. Sargodha Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Jolly Verdr
Amelia
EM Zenith
X-Press Salween
X-Press Phoenix
KMTC Mundra
EXPECTED SAILING: date
AKIJ Star 09-12-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Yuan Xian Fazhan 09-12-2024 D/L Container
Aal Pusan 09-12-2024 D/1 Units (s)
TG Crab 10-12-2024 D/6500 Chemical
Estia 10-12-2024 D/5500 Mogas
Wisdom Star 10-12-2024 D/3500 Chemical
M.T. Sargodh 10-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
COSCO Glory 10-12-2024 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 10-12-2024 D/L Container
CMA CGM Titus 10-12-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 237,186 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 98,477 Metric Tons of export cargo and 138,709 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 119,230 65,775 185,005
Bulk Cargo ------ 143 143
Chickpeas 1,508 ------ 1,508
Clinkers ----- 19,600 19,600
Rice ----- 12,959 12,959
Liquid Cargo 17,971 ------ 17,971
APP/as
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese shares close lower Monday26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks rebound amid cautious trading26 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim46 minutes ago
-
China’s annual inflation below expectations at 0.2% in November46 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open46 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 20245 hours ago
-
Commerce minister condoles with NA Speaker over his sister's demise15 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive under way in Faisalabad18 hours ago
-
SIMA delegation calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain18 hours ago