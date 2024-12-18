Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Vancouver Container Ship

M.T Khairpur Tanker

Manzanillo Bridge Container Ship

Conti Annapurna Container Ship

SEA Tiger 1 Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Blue Moon

X-Press Kohima

CMA CGM Gemini

Spil Citra

Crimson Grace

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Addison 18-12-2024

Vung Tau Express 18-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Raon Teresa 18-12-2024 D/3000 Chemical

SKY Blue 18-12-2024 D/12000 Palm Oil

Ever Excel 18-12-2024 D/L Container

Koi 18-12-2024 D/L Container

HMM Tacoma 18-12-2024 D/L Container

Kiran Istanbul 18-12-2024 D/55000 Rock Phoshate

Hicri Kaan 19-12-2024 L/9000 Ethanol

Putuoshan 19-12-2024 L/12000 Ethanol

HE Yuan Shun 19-12-2024 D/L Container

XIN FU Zhou 19-12-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,103 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 106,762 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,341 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 68,866 52,525 121,391

Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100

Clinkers ------ 45,610 45,610

Rice ------ 912 912

Liquid Cargo: 26,475 7,615 34,090

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Istanbul Tacoma Khairpur Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

33 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

2 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

2 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

3 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

13 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business