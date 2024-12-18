KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Vancouver Container Ship
M.T Khairpur Tanker
Manzanillo Bridge Container Ship
Conti Annapurna Container Ship
SEA Tiger 1 Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Blue Moon
X-Press Kohima
CMA CGM Gemini
Spil Citra
Crimson Grace
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Addison 18-12-2024
Vung Tau Express 18-12-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Raon Teresa 18-12-2024 D/3000 Chemical
SKY Blue 18-12-2024 D/12000 Palm Oil
Ever Excel 18-12-2024 D/L Container
Koi 18-12-2024 D/L Container
HMM Tacoma 18-12-2024 D/L Container
Kiran Istanbul 18-12-2024 D/55000 Rock Phoshate
Hicri Kaan 19-12-2024 L/9000 Ethanol
Putuoshan 19-12-2024 L/12000 Ethanol
HE Yuan Shun 19-12-2024 D/L Container
XIN FU Zhou 19-12-2024 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,103 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 106,762 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,341 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 68,866 52,525 121,391
Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100
Clinkers ------ 45,610 45,610
Rice ------ 912 912
Liquid Cargo: 26,475 7,615 34,090
APP/MSQ
