KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Vancouver Container Ship

M.T Khairpur Tanker

Manzanillo Bridge Container Ship

Conti Annapurna Container Ship

SEA Tiger 1 Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Blue Moon

X-Press Kohima

CMA CGM Gemini

Spil Citra

Crimson Grace

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Addison 18-12-2024

Vung Tau Express 18-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Raon Teresa 18-12-2024 D/3000 Chemical

SKY Blue 18-12-2024 D/12000 Palm Oil

Ever Excel 18-12-2024 D/L Container

Koi 18-12-2024 D/L Container

HMM Tacoma 18-12-2024 D/L Container

Kiran Istanbul 18-12-2024 D/55000 Rock Phoshate

Hicri Kaan 19-12-2024 L/9000 Ethanol

Putuoshan 19-12-2024 L/12000 Ethanol

HE Yuan Shun 19-12-2024 D/L Container

XIN FU Zhou 19-12-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 202,103 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 106,762 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,341 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 68,866 52,525 121,391

Bulk Cargo ------ 100 100

Clinkers ------ 45,610 45,610

Rice ------ 912 912

Liquid Cargo: 26,475 7,615 34,090

