KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KOI Container Ship
HMM Tacoma Container Ship
Kiran Istanbul Rock Phosphate
Raon Teresa Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Addison
Vung Tau Express
Ginga Saker
SC Brilliant
APL Miami
Puffi Bulker
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Khairpur 19-12-2024
Endo Gregale 19-12-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hicri Kaan 19-12-2024 L/9000 Ethanol
Putuoshan 19-12-2024 L/12000 Ethanol
HE Yuan Shun 19-12-2024 D/L Container
XIN FU Zhou 19-12-2024 D/L Container
Ever Excel 19-12-2024 D/L Container
M.T Mardan 20-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
FPMC 31 20-12-2024 D/30000 Mogas
Ever Utile 20-12-2024 D/L Container
GSL Nicoletta 20-12-2024 D/L Container
MSC Nerissa 20-12-2024 D/L Container
XIN Beijing 20-12-2024 D/L Container
JI Xian Sing 20-12-2024 D/1283 Clinkers
Desert Challenger 20-12-2024 L/57250 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,782 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,859 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,923 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 63,205 31,616 94,821
Clinkers ------ 26,820 26,820
Rice ------ 1,943 1,943
Liquid Cargo: 35,718 4,480 40,198
Recent Stories
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery
Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today
Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD
Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27
Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2,600 per tola1 minute ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 minute ago
-
Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months11 minutes ago
-
Rice exports increased by 35.40% in 05 months of FY2024-251 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Thursday2 hours ago
-
European car market shrank 1.9% in November2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Thursday down2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 20246 hours ago
-
Stocks and dollar edge higher before Fed rate decision16 hours ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates high-level workshop to outline CPEC Phase- 2 road-map16 hours ago