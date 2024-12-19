KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KOI Container Ship

HMM Tacoma Container Ship

Kiran Istanbul Rock Phosphate

Raon Teresa Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Addison

Vung Tau Express

Ginga Saker

SC Brilliant

APL Miami

Puffi Bulker

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Khairpur 19-12-2024

Endo Gregale 19-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hicri Kaan 19-12-2024 L/9000 Ethanol

Putuoshan 19-12-2024 L/12000 Ethanol

HE Yuan Shun 19-12-2024 D/L Container

XIN FU Zhou 19-12-2024 D/L Container

Ever Excel 19-12-2024 D/L Container

M.T Mardan 20-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

FPMC 31 20-12-2024 D/30000 Mogas

Ever Utile 20-12-2024 D/L Container

GSL Nicoletta 20-12-2024 D/L Container

MSC Nerissa 20-12-2024 D/L Container

XIN Beijing 20-12-2024 D/L Container

JI Xian Sing 20-12-2024 D/1283 Clinkers

Desert Challenger 20-12-2024 L/57250 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,782 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,859 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,923 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 63,205 31,616 94,821

Clinkers ------ 26,820 26,820

Rice ------ 1,943 1,943

Liquid Cargo: 35,718 4,480 40,198