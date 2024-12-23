KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ever Excel Container Ship
Atina Tanker
Spar Lynx Clinkers
CMA CGM Fort Diamant Container Ship
X-Press SalweenContainer Ship
CA CGM PegasusContainer Ship
M.T Sargodha Tanker
Ever UtileContainer Ship
Celsius New Orleans Container Ship
MSC Odssa VContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Sky Blue
MSC Nerissa
Ji Xian Song
GSL Nicoletta
Safeen Power
Xin Fu Zhou
Hicri Kaan
M.T Mardan
Navios Unite
X-Press Salween
Celsius New Orleans
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Desert Challenger 23-12-2024
Xin Beijing 23-12-2024
CMA CGM Fort Diamant 23-12-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Independent Spirit 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Hemma Bhum 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Zhong Gu Ji Nan 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Hyundai Shanghai 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
X-Press Capella 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
UAFL Dubai 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Mars Nepyune 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 427,121 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 187,841 Metric Tons of export cargo and 239,280 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 135,616 93,915 229,531
B.Bulk Cargo 777 50 827
Chickpeas 6,622 ----- 3,622
Clinkers ----- 72,12672,126
Rock Phosphate 17,515 ------ 17,515
Liquid Cargo 81,750 21,750 103,500
