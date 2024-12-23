KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ever Excel Container Ship

Atina Tanker

Spar Lynx Clinkers

CMA CGM Fort Diamant Container Ship

X-Press SalweenContainer Ship

CA CGM PegasusContainer Ship

M.T Sargodha Tanker

Ever UtileContainer Ship

Celsius New Orleans Container Ship

MSC Odssa VContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Sky Blue

MSC Nerissa

Ji Xian Song

GSL Nicoletta

Safeen Power

Xin Fu Zhou

Hicri Kaan

M.T Mardan

Navios Unite

X-Press Salween

Celsius New Orleans

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Desert Challenger 23-12-2024

Xin Beijing 23-12-2024

CMA CGM Fort Diamant 23-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Independent Spirit 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Hemma Bhum 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Zhong Gu Ji Nan 23-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Hyundai Shanghai 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

X-Press Capella 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

UAFL Dubai 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Mars Nepyune 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 427,121 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 187,841 Metric Tons of export cargo and 239,280 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 135,616 93,915 229,531

B.Bulk Cargo 777 50 827

Chickpeas 6,622 ----- 3,622

Clinkers ----- 72,12672,126

Rock Phosphate 17,515 ------ 17,515

Liquid Cargo 81,750 21,750 103,500

