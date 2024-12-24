KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Devon Container Ship
Hyundai ShanghaiContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Desert Challenger
CAM CGM Fort DIamant
MSC Odssa V
Devon
Xin Beijing
FPMC 31
Eve Utile
CMA CGM Pegasus
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Sargodha 24-12-2024
Ever Excel24-12-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Southern Anoa 24-12-2024 D/3500 Chemical
Zhong Gu Ji Nan 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Mars Nepyune 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Navios Jasmin25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Independent Spirit24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
M.T Shahlamar 25-12-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil
HMM Bankok 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Northern Practise 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
UAFL Dubai 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Star Blessing 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,052 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,069 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,983 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 29,759 38,888 68,641
Bulk Cargo --- 207 207
Chickpeas 2,692 ----- 2,692
Clinkers ----- 23,82423,824
Rock Phosphate 9,850 ------ 9,850
Liquid Cargo 55,688 22,150 77,838
APP/as/
Recent Stories
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races
Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..
France unveils new government led by François Bayrou
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024
PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan
UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report5 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 20245 hours ago
-
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills’ operations in Ra ..16 hours ago
-
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir Hussain keen to expan ..16 hours ago
-
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return16 hours ago
-
Global stock markets mostly higher16 hours ago
-
Greenfield Tyre project to boost exports: Advisor16 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranges grand Christmas ceremony16 hours ago
-
Development schemes approved for Faisalabad16 hours ago