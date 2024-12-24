KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Devon Container Ship

Hyundai ShanghaiContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Desert Challenger

CAM CGM Fort DIamant

MSC Odssa V

Devon

Xin Beijing

FPMC 31

Eve Utile

CMA CGM Pegasus

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Sargodha 24-12-2024

Ever Excel24-12-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Southern Anoa 24-12-2024 D/3500 Chemical

Zhong Gu Ji Nan 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Mars Nepyune 24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Navios Jasmin25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Independent Spirit24-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

M.T Shahlamar 25-12-2024 D/70000 Crude Oil

HMM Bankok 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Northern Practise 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

UAFL Dubai 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Star Blessing 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 183,052 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 85,069 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,983 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 29,759 38,888 68,641

Bulk Cargo --- 207 207

Chickpeas 2,692 ----- 2,692

Clinkers ----- 23,82423,824

Rock Phosphate 9,850 ------ 9,850

Liquid Cargo 55,688 22,150 77,838

