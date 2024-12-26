KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) KARACHI Dec 26 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Mol PresenceContainer Ship
Pacific Sky Tanker
Independent SpiritContainer Ship
Hemma BhumContainer Ship
Navios JasminContainer Ship
HMM BankokContainer Ship
Northern PractiseContainer Ship
Marsa Neptune Container Ship
Star Blessing Container Ship
UAFL DubaiContainer Ship
Southern AnoaTanker
Zhong Gu JinanContainer Ship
M.T ShalamarTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Sargodha
Ever Excel
Hyundai Shanghai
Kiran Istanbul
Athina
Putuoshan
Souther Anoa
Marsa Neptune
Spar Lynx
MOL Presence
Star Blessing
Independent Spirit
Northern Practise
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hafnia Kallang 26-12-2024 D/11000 Jet Oil
M.T Quetta 26-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil
Wan Hai 626 27-12-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Capella 27-12-2024 D/L Container
One Reputation 27-12-2024 D/L Container
GFS Giselle 27-12-2024 D/L Container
GFS Ruby 27-12-2024 D/L Container
Northern Practise 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
UAFL Dubai 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
Star Blessing 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 350,696 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 107,291 Metric Tons of export cargo and 249,405 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 143,498 83,904 227,396
Bulk Cargo --- 210 210
Chickpeas 5,784 ----- 5,784
Clinkers ----- 12,86312,863
Rock Phosphate 2,935 ------ 2,935
Liquid Cargo 91,194 10,314 101,508
