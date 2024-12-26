KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) KARACHI Dec 26 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, Ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol PresenceContainer Ship

Pacific Sky Tanker

Independent SpiritContainer Ship

Hemma BhumContainer Ship

Navios JasminContainer Ship

HMM BankokContainer Ship

Northern PractiseContainer Ship

Marsa Neptune Container Ship

Star Blessing Container Ship

UAFL DubaiContainer Ship

Southern AnoaTanker

Zhong Gu JinanContainer Ship

M.T ShalamarTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Sargodha

Ever Excel

Hyundai Shanghai

Kiran Istanbul

Athina

Putuoshan

Souther Anoa

Marsa Neptune

Spar Lynx

MOL Presence

Star Blessing

Independent Spirit

Northern Practise

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hafnia Kallang 26-12-2024 D/11000 Jet Oil

M.T Quetta 26-12-2024 D/72000 Crude Oil

Wan Hai 626 27-12-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Capella 27-12-2024 D/L Container

One Reputation 27-12-2024 D/L Container

GFS Giselle 27-12-2024 D/L Container

GFS Ruby 27-12-2024 D/L Container

Northern Practise 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

UAFL Dubai 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

Star Blessing 25-12-2024 D/L Container Ship

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 350,696 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 107,291 Metric Tons of export cargo and 249,405 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 143,498 83,904 227,396

Bulk Cargo --- 210 210

Chickpeas 5,784 ----- 5,784

Clinkers ----- 12,86312,863

Rock Phosphate 2,935 ------ 2,935

Liquid Cargo 91,194 10,314 101,508

APP/as/