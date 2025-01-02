KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Nansha Express Container Ship
Hong Daxin 68Container Ship
Jasmin 2Rice
Ligunm Fiber General Cargo
CMA CGM Aquila Container Ship
M.T Sargodha Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Addision
Uog Harriet G
Dimitis Y
Kota Cempaka
Wan Hai 626
Hong Da Xin 68
EXPECTED SAILING: date
M.T Mardan 02-01-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Silver Entalina 02-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil
Mundra Express 02-01-2025 D/L Container
Ital Universo 02-01-2025 D/L Container
Grace Bridge 02-01-2025 D/L Container
MSC Carolina 02-01-2025 D/L Container
Orchid Kefalonia 03-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical
Araya Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container
Jaru Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,240 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 89,974 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,266 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 50,070 47,343 97,413
Bulk Cargo 3,888 192 4,080
Chickpeas 3,946 ----- 3,946
Clinkers ----- 42,224 42,224
Rice ----- 215 215
Soya Bean Seeds 240 ------ 240
Liquid Cargo 27,122 ------ 27,122
