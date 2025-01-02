Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nansha Express Container Ship

Hong Daxin 68Container Ship

Jasmin 2Rice

Ligunm Fiber General Cargo

CMA CGM Aquila Container Ship

M.T Sargodha Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Addision

Uog Harriet G

Dimitis Y

Kota Cempaka

Wan Hai 626

Hong Da Xin 68

EXPECTED SAILING: date

M.T Mardan 02-01-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Silver Entalina 02-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil

Mundra Express 02-01-2025 D/L Container

Ital Universo 02-01-2025 D/L Container

Grace Bridge 02-01-2025 D/L Container

MSC Carolina 02-01-2025 D/L Container

Orchid Kefalonia 03-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical

Araya Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container

Jaru Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,240 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 89,974 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,266 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 50,070 47,343 97,413

Bulk Cargo 3,888 192 4,080

Chickpeas 3,946 ----- 3,946

Clinkers ----- 42,224 42,224

Rice ----- 215 215

Soya Bean Seeds 240 ------ 240

Liquid Cargo 27,122 ------ 27,122

