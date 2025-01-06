KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

TS Keelung Container Ship

Akour II Fertilizer

Hafnia Executive Tanker

CMA CGM Mendelssohn Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Jasmin 2

JAR Bhum

Chance

Araya Bhum

Grace Bridge

Armonia Gr

X-Press Salween

EXPECTED SAILING: date

MSC Desiree 06-01-2025

CMA CGM Mendelssohn 06-01-2025

Hafnia Executive 07-01-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Crazy 06-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical

Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical

Conship Uno 06-01-2025 D/L Container

MSC Lausanne VI 06-01-2025 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 06-01-2025 D/L Container

Erlin 06-04-2025 D/48076 General Cargo

M.T Shalamar 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Easterly AS Olivia 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical

OOCL LE Havre 07-01-2025 D/L Container

KMTC Chennai 07-01-2025 D/L Container

Hyundai Brave 07-01-2025 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 210,220 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,704 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,516 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 98,834 58,631 157,465

Bulk Cargo 1,525 700 2,225

Clinkers ----- 16,113 16,113

DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,755 ------ 1,755

RICE ------- 233 233

Soya Bean Seeds 7,412 ------ 7,412

Liquid Cargo 18,989 6,027 25,016