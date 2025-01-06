KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
TS Keelung Container Ship
Akour II Fertilizer
Hafnia Executive Tanker
CMA CGM Mendelssohn Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Jasmin 2
JAR Bhum
Chance
Araya Bhum
Grace Bridge
Armonia Gr
X-Press Salween
EXPECTED SAILING: date
MSC Desiree 06-01-2025
CMA CGM Mendelssohn 06-01-2025
Hafnia Executive 07-01-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Crazy 06-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical
Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical
Conship Uno 06-01-2025 D/L Container
MSC Lausanne VI 06-01-2025 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 06-01-2025 D/L Container
Erlin 06-04-2025 D/48076 General Cargo
M.T Shalamar 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Easterly AS Olivia 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical
OOCL LE Havre 07-01-2025 D/L Container
KMTC Chennai 07-01-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Brave 07-01-2025 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 210,220 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 81,704 Metric Tons of export cargo and 128,516 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 98,834 58,631 157,465
Bulk Cargo 1,525 700 2,225
Clinkers ----- 16,113 16,113
DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,755 ------ 1,755
RICE ------- 233 233
Soya Bean Seeds 7,412 ------ 7,412
Liquid Cargo 18,989 6,027 25,016
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From Business
-
Finance minister highlights challenges posed by population growth1 minute ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 minute ago
-
Japan's stocks decline51 minutes ago
-
FPCCI, Chambers entirely endorse government five-years, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative1 hour ago
-
Machinery imports witness 12.82% surge in five months2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 20257 hours ago
-
Former VP terms performance of FPCCI in 2024 unsatisfactory21 hours ago
-
WASA recovered record revenue of Rs342m in December21 hours ago