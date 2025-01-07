Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Lausanne VI Container Ship

Conship Uno Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Crazy Tanker

OOCL LE Havre Container Ship

Erlin General Cargo

KMTC Chennal Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Saeha Intrasia

MSC Desiree

CMA CGM Mendelssohn

Hafnia Executive

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Conship 07-01-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical

M.T Shalamar 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Easterly AS Olivia 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical

Hyundai Brave 07-01-2025 D/L Container

Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical

MSC Floriana VI 08-01-2025 D/L Container

X-Press Carina 08-01-2025 D/L Container

BBC Mont Blanc 08-01-2025 L/10 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,894 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,413 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,481 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 63,672 14,163 77,835

Bulk Cargo 656 250 906

DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 4,967 ------ 4,967

Soya Bean Seeds 4,852 ------ 4,852

Liquid Cargo 9,334 9,334

APP/MSQ

