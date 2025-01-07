KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Lausanne VI Container Ship
Conship Uno Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Crazy Tanker
OOCL LE Havre Container Ship
Erlin General Cargo
KMTC Chennal Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Saeha Intrasia
MSC Desiree
CMA CGM Mendelssohn
Hafnia Executive
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Conship 07-01-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Chem Star 06-01-2025 D/6500 Chemical
M.T Shalamar 07-01-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Easterly AS Olivia 07-01-2025 D/6000 Chemical
Hyundai Brave 07-01-2025 D/L Container
Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical
MSC Floriana VI 08-01-2025 D/L Container
X-Press Carina 08-01-2025 D/L Container
BBC Mont Blanc 08-01-2025 L/10 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,894 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 14,413 Metric Tons of export cargo and 83,481 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 63,672 14,163 77,835
Bulk Cargo 656 250 906
DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 4,967 ------ 4,967
Soya Bean Seeds 4,852 ------ 4,852
Liquid Cargo 9,334 9,334
APP/MSQ
