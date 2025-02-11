KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin FU Zhou Container Ship

APL Mami Container Ship

HMS Yamook Naval

HUM Tabook Naval

Paramita Tanker

HMM Promise Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Columba

X-Prrss Kohima

M.T Quetta

Hemma Bhum

EXPECTED SAILING: date

NIL---------------------------------------------------------

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Addison 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Ital Universo 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Zhong GU Ji Nan 11-02-2025 D/L Container

GSL Nicoletta 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Victoria May 11-02-2025 D/38480 General Cargo

T-Rigel 12-02-2025 L/16000 Ethanol

X-Press Capella 12-02-2025 D/L Container

DA Cui Yun 12-02-2025 D/1746 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 212,554 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,324 Metric Tons of export cargo and 171,230 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,770 39,606 111,376

Bulk Cargo 42,659 518 43,376

Liquid Cargo: 56,801 1200 58,001

