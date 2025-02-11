Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin FU Zhou Container Ship

APL Mami Container Ship

HMS Yamook Naval

HUM Tabook Naval

Paramita Tanker

HMM Promise Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Columba

X-Prrss Kohima

M.T Quetta

Hemma Bhum

EXPECTED SAILING: date

NIL---------------------------------------------------------

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Addison 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Ital Universo 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Zhong GU Ji Nan 11-02-2025 D/L Container

GSL Nicoletta 11-02-2025 D/L Container

Victoria May 11-02-2025 D/38480 General Cargo

T-Rigel 12-02-2025 L/16000 Ethanol

X-Press Capella 12-02-2025 D/L Container

DA Cui Yun 12-02-2025 D/1746 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 212,554 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,324 Metric Tons of export cargo and 171,230 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,770 39,606 111,376

Bulk Cargo 42,659 518 43,376

Liquid Cargo: 56,801 1200 58,001

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

5 minutes ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

19 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

33 minutes ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

35 minutes ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

39 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

50 minutes ago
Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

2 hours ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

2 hours ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business