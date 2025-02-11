KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin FU Zhou Container Ship
APL Mami Container Ship
HMS Yamook Naval
HUM Tabook Naval
Paramita Tanker
HMM Promise Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Columba
X-Prrss Kohima
M.T Quetta
Hemma Bhum
EXPECTED SAILING: date
NIL---------------------------------------------------------
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Addison 11-02-2025 D/L Container
Ital Universo 11-02-2025 D/L Container
Zhong GU Ji Nan 11-02-2025 D/L Container
GSL Nicoletta 11-02-2025 D/L Container
Victoria May 11-02-2025 D/38480 General Cargo
T-Rigel 12-02-2025 L/16000 Ethanol
X-Press Capella 12-02-2025 D/L Container
DA Cui Yun 12-02-2025 D/1746 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 212,554 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,324 Metric Tons of export cargo and 171,230 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 71,770 39,606 111,376
Bulk Cargo 42,659 518 43,376
Liquid Cargo: 56,801 1200 58,001
APP/MSQ
