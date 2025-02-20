KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Zhong Gu Xiong An Container Ship
M.T Mardan Tanker
Araya Bhum Container Ship
Falcon Triumph Bulk Carrier
Lavender Ray Tanker
Sea Elegant Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Bochem Houston
Deep Blue
DS Ocean
MSC Banjul IV
Crazy
Fareast Honesty
EXPECTED SAILING: date
XIN Beptune 20-02-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Songa Neptune 20-02-2025 D/17000 Chemical
M.T Quetta 20-02-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
XIN DAN Dong 20-02-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Platinum 20-02-2025 D/L Container
Jasmin 2 20-02-2025 L/1650 Rice
M.T Shalamar 21-02-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Prabhu Nand 21-02-2025 D/12000 Canola
Maria Glory 21-02-2025 D/25000 Mogas
CMA CGM Mombasa 21-02-2025 D/L Container
Hansa Europe 21-02-2025 D/L Container
ALS Clivia 21-02-2025 D/L Container
TS Keelung 21-02-2025 D/L Container
Karina Danica 21-02-2025 D/5795 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 167,551 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,536 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,015 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 34,047 63,272 97,319
Bulk Cargo 30,066 209 30,275
Chickpeas 206 ------ 206
Rice ------ 55 55
Rock Phosphate 14,085 ------- 14,085
Liquid Cargo: 23,61100 2,000 25,611
