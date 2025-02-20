KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Zhong Gu Xiong An Container Ship

M.T Mardan Tanker

Araya Bhum Container Ship

Falcon Triumph Bulk Carrier

Lavender Ray Tanker

Sea Elegant Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Bochem Houston

Deep Blue

DS Ocean

MSC Banjul IV

Crazy

Fareast Honesty

EXPECTED SAILING: date

XIN Beptune 20-02-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Songa Neptune 20-02-2025 D/17000 Chemical

M.T Quetta 20-02-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

XIN DAN Dong 20-02-2025 D/L Container

Hyundai Platinum 20-02-2025 D/L Container

Jasmin 2 20-02-2025 L/1650 Rice

M.T Shalamar 21-02-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Prabhu Nand 21-02-2025 D/12000 Canola

Maria Glory 21-02-2025 D/25000 Mogas

CMA CGM Mombasa 21-02-2025 D/L Container

Hansa Europe 21-02-2025 D/L Container

ALS Clivia 21-02-2025 D/L Container

TS Keelung 21-02-2025 D/L Container

Karina Danica 21-02-2025 D/5795 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 167,551 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,536 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,015 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 34,047 63,272 97,319

Bulk Cargo 30,066 209 30,275

Chickpeas 206 ------ 206

Rice ------ 55 55

Rock Phosphate 14,085 ------- 14,085

Liquid Cargo: 23,61100 2,000 25,611

APP/MSQ