KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Carina
CMA CGM Shanghai
MSC Alyssa
EXPECTED SAILING: date
SF Darika 05-03-2025
Navios Unite 05-03-2025
SEA Fortune 05-03-2025
WAN HAI 611 05-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Mardan 05-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Easterly Beech Galaxy 05-03-2025 D/4000 Chemical
X-Press Cassiopeia 05-03-2025 D/L Container
YIN Neng 05-03-2025 D/42480 General Cargo
BOS Boutros 06-03-2025 L/5000 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,667 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,418 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 66,503 36,756 103,259
B.BULK Cargo 140 172 312
Chickpeas 475 ------- 475
Clinkers ------- 10,540 10,540
Rice ------- 199 199
Liquid Cargo 34,300 ------ 34,
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report6 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1714 against USD Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Singapore allocates 7.5 mln USD for coffeeshop toilet cleanliness2 hours ago
-
Singapore's retail sales rebound in January2 hours ago
-
China to increase defense budget by 7.2 percent in 20252 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Multiple indicators point to sustained recovery of China's economy2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 20256 hours ago
-
Stock markets, oil slide on trade war fears as US tariffs bite15 hours ago