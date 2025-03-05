Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Carina

CMA CGM Shanghai

MSC Alyssa

EXPECTED SAILING: date

SF Darika 05-03-2025

Navios Unite 05-03-2025

SEA Fortune 05-03-2025

WAN HAI 611 05-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Mardan 05-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Easterly Beech Galaxy 05-03-2025 D/4000 Chemical

X-Press Cassiopeia 05-03-2025 D/L Container

YIN Neng 05-03-2025 D/42480 General Cargo

BOS Boutros 06-03-2025 L/5000 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,085 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,667 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,418 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 66,503 36,756 103,259

B.BULK Cargo 140 172 312

Chickpeas 475 ------- 475

Clinkers ------- 10,540 10,540

Rice ------- 199 199

Liquid Cargo 34,300 ------ 34,

APP/msq

