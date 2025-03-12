Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMTC Colombo Container Ship

XIN Chang SHU Container Ship

Marigold Tanker

KAI Xuan 11 General Cargo

Bonito Tanker

Montevideo I Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

SM Mahi

RIO Grandi Express

CMA CGM Titus

Yuan Xuian Fa Zhan

EXPECTED SAILING: date

KTMC Colombo 12-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Euohoria 12-03-2025 D/L Container

ONE Mission 12-03-2025 D/L Container

MOL Presence 12-03-2025 D/L Container

HOUT 12-03-2025 L/1450 Rice

HMM SKY 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Cosco New York 13-03-2025 D/L Container

XIN Shangai 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,757 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,495 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,262 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 61,550 15,157 76,707

BULK Cargo 6,443 791 7,234

Rice ------- 1,747 1,747

Rock Phosphate 10,640 ------- 10,640

Liquid Cargo 46,629 9800 56,429

APP/MSQ

