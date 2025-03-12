KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Colombo Container Ship
XIN Chang SHU Container Ship
Marigold Tanker
KAI Xuan 11 General Cargo
Bonito Tanker
Montevideo I Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
SM Mahi
RIO Grandi Express
CMA CGM Titus
Yuan Xuian Fa Zhan
EXPECTED SAILING: date
KTMC Colombo 12-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Euohoria 12-03-2025 D/L Container
ONE Mission 12-03-2025 D/L Container
MOL Presence 12-03-2025 D/L Container
HOUT 12-03-2025 L/1450 Rice
HMM SKY 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Cosco New York 13-03-2025 D/L Container
XIN Shangai 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 152,757 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,495 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,262 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 61,550 15,157 76,707
BULK Cargo 6,443 791 7,234
Rice ------- 1,747 1,747
Rock Phosphate 10,640 ------- 10,640
Liquid Cargo 46,629 9800 56,429
APP/MSQ
