KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Euphoria Container Ship

ONE Mission Container Ship

XIN Chang SHU Container Ship

MOL Presence Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

KMTC Colombo

M.T Quetta

Marigold

Euohotia

ONE Mission

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Princess Wafya 13-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

HMM SKY 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Cosco New York 13-03-2025 D/L Container

Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/50000 Clinkers

M.T Sargodha 14-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Ever Smart 14-03-2025 D/L Containr

CMA CGM Mendelssohn 14-03-2025 D/L Container

Strategic Vision 14-03-2025 L/22000 Cement

Ocean Wealth 14-03-2025 D/28565 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 164,100 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,128 Metric Tons of export cargo and 107,972 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 57,900 28,445 86,345

BULK Cargo 13,794 150 13,944

Clinkers ------ 13,396 13,296

Rice ------ 1,537 1,537

Rock Phosphate 11,260 ------- 11,260

Vehicles & Accessories 123 ------- 123

Liquid Cargo 24,895 12,700 37,595

APP/MSQ

