KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Euphoria Container Ship
ONE Mission Container Ship
XIN Chang SHU Container Ship
MOL Presence Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
KMTC Colombo
M.T Quetta
Marigold
Euohotia
ONE Mission
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Princess Wafya 13-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
HMM SKY 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Bridge 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Addison 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Hansa Europe 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Cosco New York 13-03-2025 D/L Container
Tiger Pioneer 13-03-2025 L/50000 Clinkers
M.T Sargodha 14-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Ever Smart 14-03-2025 D/L Containr
CMA CGM Mendelssohn 14-03-2025 D/L Container
Strategic Vision 14-03-2025 L/22000 Cement
Ocean Wealth 14-03-2025 D/28565 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 164,100 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,128 Metric Tons of export cargo and 107,972 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 57,900 28,445 86,345
BULK Cargo 13,794 150 13,944
Clinkers ------ 13,396 13,296
Rice ------ 1,537 1,537
Rock Phosphate 11,260 ------- 11,260
Vehicles & Accessories 123 ------- 123
Liquid Cargo 24,895 12,700 37,595
APP/MSQ
