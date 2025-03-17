KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Salween Container Ship
CMA CGM Cleveland Container Ship
Ginga Hawk Tanker
Valency Container Ship
HMM SKY Container Ship
Zhong GU RI Zhao Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Montevideo I
APL Salalah
Addison
M.T Sargodha
MSC Positano
Seaspan Santos
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Cosco New York 17-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
M.T Shalamar 17-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Pluto 17-03-2025 D/L Container
GFS Genesis 17-03-2025 D/L Container
X-Press Phoenix 17-03-2025 D/L Container
KOI 17-03-2025 D/L Container
Zhong GU Hanf Zhou 17-03-2025 D/L Container
JIN WAN 17-03-2025 D/45480 General Cargo
Annie 17-03-2025 D/210 Package
Jolly Rosa 18-03-2025 D/L Container
Jasmin 2 18-03-2025 L/1650 Rice
Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 General Cargo
JAL Kumud 18-03-2025 D/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 387,964 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 136,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 251,014 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 154,727 84,404 239,131
BULK Cargo 5,019 1,135 6,154
Cement ------- 11,616 11,616
Clinkers ------- 39,375 39,375
Rice ------- 420 420
Liquid Cargo 91,268 ------ 91,268
