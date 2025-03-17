Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Salween Container Ship

CMA CGM Cleveland Container Ship

Ginga Hawk Tanker

Valency Container Ship

HMM SKY Container Ship

Zhong GU RI Zhao Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Montevideo I

APL Salalah

Addison

M.T Sargodha

MSC Positano

Seaspan Santos

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Cosco New York 17-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Shalamar 17-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Pluto 17-03-2025 D/L Container

GFS Genesis 17-03-2025 D/L Container

X-Press Phoenix 17-03-2025 D/L Container

KOI 17-03-2025 D/L Container

Zhong GU Hanf Zhou 17-03-2025 D/L Container

JIN WAN 17-03-2025 D/45480 General Cargo

Annie 17-03-2025 D/210 Package

Jolly Rosa 18-03-2025 D/L Container

Jasmin 2 18-03-2025 L/1650 Rice

Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 General Cargo

JAL Kumud 18-03-2025 D/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 387,964 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 136,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 251,014 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 154,727 84,404 239,131

BULK Cargo 5,019 1,135 6,154

Cement ------- 11,616 11,616

Clinkers ------- 39,375 39,375

Rice ------- 420 420

Liquid Cargo 91,268 ------ 91,268

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard Calls on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Head ..

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submari ..

Pakistan Navy Launches Second Hangor-Class Submarine in China

4 minutes ago
 Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

Russian Federation Navy Ships Visit Karachi

8 minutes ago
 From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish ..

From Restaurant to Ramadan Table: A Culinary Wish Fulfilled by Infinix AI

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

5 hours ago
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

13 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

14 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

15 hours ago
 Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

17 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business