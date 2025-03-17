KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Salween Container Ship

CMA CGM Cleveland Container Ship

Ginga Hawk Tanker

Valency Container Ship

HMM SKY Container Ship

Zhong GU RI Zhao Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Montevideo I

APL Salalah

Addison

M.T Sargodha

MSC Positano

Seaspan Santos

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Cosco New York 17-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Shalamar 17-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Pluto 17-03-2025 D/L Container

GFS Genesis 17-03-2025 D/L Container

X-Press Phoenix 17-03-2025 D/L Container

KOI 17-03-2025 D/L Container

Zhong GU Hanf Zhou 17-03-2025 D/L Container

JIN WAN 17-03-2025 D/45480 General Cargo

Annie 17-03-2025 D/210 Package

Jolly Rosa 18-03-2025 D/L Container

Jasmin 2 18-03-2025 L/1650 Rice

Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 General Cargo

JAL Kumud 18-03-2025 D/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 387,964 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 136,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 251,014 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 154,727 84,404 239,131

BULK Cargo 5,019 1,135 6,154

Cement ------- 11,616 11,616

Clinkers ------- 39,375 39,375

Rice ------- 420 420

Liquid Cargo 91,268 ------ 91,268

APP/MSQ