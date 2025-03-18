KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Phoenix Container Ship

JIN WAN General Cargo

HW OTTO Tanker

KOI Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

COSCO NEW YORK

Ever Smart

Northern Practise

HMM SKY

Valence

Tiger Pioneer

EXPECTED SAILING: date

X-Press Salween 18-03-2025

Zhong Gu Ri Zhao 18-03-2025

Alora 18-03-2025

Aldar Zydenzhapv 18-03-2025

Rezkiy 18-03-2025

Pechenga 18-03-2025

CMA CGM Cleveland 18-03-2025

Ginga Hawk 18-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

NO.2 ocean Pioneer 18-03-2025 D/12000 Canola

Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 General Cargo

Annie 18-03-2025 D/210 Package

Jal Kumud 18-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers

M.

T Mardan 19-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Swan Kake 19-03-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil

Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Jolly Rosa 19-03-2025 D/L Container

OOCL Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Hyundai Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Hyundai Shangha 19-03-2025 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,995 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,407 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,588 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 45,028 57,855 102,883

BULK Cargo 8,193 900 9,093

Cement ------- 4,704 4,704

Clinkers ------- 5,300 5,300

