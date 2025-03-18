KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Phoenix Container Ship
JIN WAN General Cargo
HW OTTO Tanker
KOI Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
COSCO NEW YORK
Ever Smart
Northern Practise
HMM SKY
Valence
Tiger Pioneer
EXPECTED SAILING: date
X-Press Salween 18-03-2025
Zhong Gu Ri Zhao 18-03-2025
Alora 18-03-2025
Aldar Zydenzhapv 18-03-2025
Rezkiy 18-03-2025
Pechenga 18-03-2025
CMA CGM Cleveland 18-03-2025
Ginga Hawk 18-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
NO.2 ocean Pioneer 18-03-2025 D/12000 Canola
Kiran Caribbean 18-03-2025 D/57106 General Cargo
Annie 18-03-2025 D/210 Package
Jal Kumud 18-03-2025 L/55000 Clinkers
M.
T Mardan 19-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Swan Kake 19-03-2025 D/70000 Crude Oil
Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Jolly Rosa 19-03-2025 D/L Container
OOCL Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Shangha 19-03-2025 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,995 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,407 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,588 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 45,028 57,855 102,883
BULK Cargo 8,193 900 9,093
Cement ------- 4,704 4,704
Clinkers ------- 5,300 5,300
APP/MSQ
