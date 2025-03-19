Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Annie General Cargo

Unity Maria Clinkers

Melbourne Bridge Container Ship

Kiran Caribbean General Cargo

Kmtc Jebel Ali Container Ship

Maki Rice

Jal Kumud Clinkers

Msc Judith Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Cma Cgm Cleveland

Ginga Hawk

Anne

Koi

EXPECTED SAILING: date

X-Press Phoenix 19-03-2025

Happy Trader 19-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Haixiang 19 19-03-2025 L/6600 Molases

Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Oocl Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Hyundai Shangha 19-03-2025 D/L Container

Cma Cgm Manaus 20-03-2025 D/L Container

Jolly Rosa 20-03-2025 D/L Container

Hemma Bhum 20-03-2025 D/L Container

Safeen Power 20-03-2025 D/L Container

Princess Masa 20-03-2025 D/L Container

Ocean Fith 20-03-2025 L/50950 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,098 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,759 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 33,486 25,063 58,549

BULK Cargo 15,523 611 16,134

Cement ------- 3,332 3,332

Clinkers ------- 4,680 4,680

Rice------ 3,764 3,764

Liquid Cargo 46,750 10,889 57,639

APP/mzr/

