KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Annie General Cargo
Unity Maria Clinkers
Melbourne Bridge Container Ship
Kiran Caribbean General Cargo
Kmtc Jebel Ali Container Ship
Maki Rice
Jal Kumud Clinkers
Msc Judith Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cma Cgm Cleveland
Ginga Hawk
Anne
Koi
EXPECTED SAILING: date
X-Press Phoenix 19-03-2025
Happy Trader 19-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Haixiang 19 19-03-2025 L/6600 Molases
Yong Yue 11 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Varada 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Pluto 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Oocl Dalian 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Hyundai Shangha 19-03-2025 D/L Container
Cma Cgm Manaus 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Jolly Rosa 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Hemma Bhum 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Safeen Power 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Princess Masa 20-03-2025 D/L Container
Ocean Fith 20-03-2025 L/50950 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,098 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,339 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,759 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 33,486 25,063 58,549
BULK Cargo 15,523 611 16,134
Cement ------- 3,332 3,332
Clinkers ------- 4,680 4,680
Rice------ 3,764 3,764
Liquid Cargo 46,750 10,889 57,639
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UK imposes fine wroth £5.2 million upon Hassan Nawaz for not paying taxes
Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a pract ..
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report6 minutes ago
-
EU Ambassador calls on Commerce Minister, discusses business, trade cooperation16 minutes ago
-
FTT acknowledges action against illicit cigarette trade26 minutes ago
-
Subhani assumes charge as Minister of State for PD&SI26 minutes ago
-
Haroon Akhtar discuses dairy sector issues with PDA delegation36 minutes ago
-
SECP releases concept note, proposes 'Distinct Regulatory Framework for NBMFCs'1 hour ago
-
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan4 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates7 hours ago
-
Bank Rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20258 hours ago
-
KP completes construction of 10.2MW Jabori Hydel Project19 hours ago