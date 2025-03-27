KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Grampus Ace Rice
Jin Wan Clinkers
Xin FU ZhouContainer Ship
OOCL Atlanta Container Ship
Ital UniversoContainer Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Sinar Sorong Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Capandreas
Al Soor II
Al Maboobah
Zhong Chang Hong Sheng
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Borkum 27-03-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Salamah 27-03-2025 D/4000 Chemical
M.T Sargodha 27-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil
Mundra Express 27-03-2025 D/L Container
Kota Lima 27-03-2025 D/L Container
Pluto 27-03-2025 D/L Container
MED Pakize 28-03-2025 D/2000 Chemical
Asian Lilac 28-03-2025 D/2500 Chemical
Hyundai Brave 28-03-2025 D/L Container
MSC Alyssa 28-03-2025 D/L Container
MSC Silvia 28-03-2025 D/L Container
Groton 28-03-2025 D/L Container
Han Hui 28-03-2025 L/1437 General Cargo
Star Petrel 28-03-2025L/38500 Clinkers
HSL Perth 28-03-2025L/3800 Talc
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,232 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,157 Metric Tons of export cargo and 108,075 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 41,545 21,172 62,717
BULK Cargo 31,787 2,306 34,093
Clinkers ------- 5,100 5,100
Rice------ 1,279 1,279
Liquid Cargo 34,743 12,300 47,043
APP/as/
Recent Stories
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
More Stories From Business
-
KPT shipping movements report1 minute ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 20255 hours ago
-
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister15 hours ago
-
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close15 hours ago
-
Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board15 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance16 hours ago
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed19 hours ago
-
20 hours ago