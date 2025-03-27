KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Grampus Ace Rice

Jin Wan Clinkers

Xin FU ZhouContainer Ship

OOCL Atlanta Container Ship

Ital UniversoContainer Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Sinar Sorong Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Capandreas

Al Soor II

Al Maboobah

Zhong Chang Hong Sheng

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Borkum 27-03-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Salamah 27-03-2025 D/4000 Chemical

M.T Sargodha 27-03-2025 D/72000 Crude Oil

Mundra Express 27-03-2025 D/L Container

Kota Lima 27-03-2025 D/L Container

Pluto 27-03-2025 D/L Container

MED Pakize 28-03-2025 D/2000 Chemical

Asian Lilac 28-03-2025 D/2500 Chemical

Hyundai Brave 28-03-2025 D/L Container

MSC Alyssa 28-03-2025 D/L Container

MSC Silvia 28-03-2025 D/L Container

Groton 28-03-2025 D/L Container

Han Hui 28-03-2025 L/1437 General Cargo

Star Petrel 28-03-2025L/38500 Clinkers

HSL Perth 28-03-2025L/3800 Talc

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,232 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,157 Metric Tons of export cargo and 108,075 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 41,545 21,172 62,717

BULK Cargo 31,787 2,306 34,093

Clinkers ------- 5,100 5,100

Rice------ 1,279 1,279

Liquid Cargo 34,743 12,300 47,043

APP/as/