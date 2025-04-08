KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Al AmalBulk

Araya BhumContainer Ship

Kmtc ChennaiContainer Ship

Jira Bhum Container Ship

X-Press KohimaContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Hang Zhou

M.T Shalamar

Kmtc Chennai

Explorer Europe

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Paros 08-04-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025 L/31000 Rice

Tokyo Spirit 08-04-2025 D/29605 General Cargo

M.T Sargodha 09-04-2025 D/7200 Crude Oil

KK Marlin 09-04-2025 D/25000 Mogas

X-Press Odyssey 09-04-2025 D/L Container

One Reliability 09-04-2025 D/L Container

Wan Hai 626 09-04-2025 D/L Container

Xin Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,514 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,532 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,982 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,762 14,934 86,696

BULK Cargo 27,140 ------ 27,140

Clinkers ------- 800 800

Rice ------- 2,398 2,398

Talc Powder ------ 8,400 8,400

Liquid Cargo 54,080 ------ 54,080

