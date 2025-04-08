Open Menu

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Al AmalBulk

Araya BhumContainer Ship

Kmtc ChennaiContainer Ship

Jira Bhum Container Ship

X-Press KohimaContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Hang Zhou

M.T Shalamar

Kmtc Chennai

Explorer Europe

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Paros 08-04-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025 L/31000 Rice

Tokyo Spirit 08-04-2025 D/29605 General Cargo

M.T Sargodha 09-04-2025 D/7200 Crude Oil

KK Marlin 09-04-2025 D/25000 Mogas

X-Press Odyssey 09-04-2025 D/L Container

One Reliability 09-04-2025 D/L Container

Wan Hai 626 09-04-2025 D/L Container

Xin Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,514 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,532 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,982 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 71,762 14,934 86,696

BULK Cargo 27,140 ------ 27,140

Clinkers ------- 800 800

Rice ------- 2,398 2,398

Talc Powder ------ 8,400 8,400

Liquid Cargo 54,080 ------ 54,080

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Z ..

EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..

5 seconds ago
 UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, ..

UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds

4 minutes ago
 SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah ..

SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO ..

Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16

30 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to ta ..

Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation

40 minutes ago
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities d ..

Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..

45 minutes ago
 SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Ye ..

SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition

1 hour ago
 US visas of nearly 450 international students abru ..

US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold econ ..

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to ..

Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th coh ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business