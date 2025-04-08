KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Al AmalBulk
Araya BhumContainer Ship
Kmtc ChennaiContainer Ship
Jira Bhum Container Ship
X-Press KohimaContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Hang Zhou
M.T Shalamar
Kmtc Chennai
Explorer Europe
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Paros 08-04-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025 L/31000 Rice
Tokyo Spirit 08-04-2025 D/29605 General Cargo
M.T Sargodha 09-04-2025 D/7200 Crude Oil
KK Marlin 09-04-2025 D/25000 Mogas
X-Press Odyssey 09-04-2025 D/L Container
One Reliability 09-04-2025 D/L Container
Wan Hai 626 09-04-2025 D/L Container
Xin Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 179,514 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,532 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,982 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 71,762 14,934 86,696
BULK Cargo 27,140 ------ 27,140
Clinkers ------- 800 800
Rice ------- 2,398 2,398
Talc Powder ------ 8,400 8,400
Liquid Cargo 54,080 ------ 54,080
