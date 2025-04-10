KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Odyddey Container Ship
WAN HAI 626 Container Ship
M.T Sargodha Tanker
ONE Reliability Container Ship
KK Marlin Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Independent Spirit
Araya Bhum
HSL Perth
X-Press Odyssey
Feng Hui Hai
TS Keelung
EXPECTED SAILING: date
NIL------------------------------------------------------------------------
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Southern Unicorn 10-04-2025 D/8500 Chemical
JBU Onyx 10-04-2025 D/6000 Base Oil
Hodaka Galax 10-04-2025 D/21500 Chemical
Ever Lasting 10-04-2025 D/ Container
XIN Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container
MSC Positano 10-04-2025 D/L Container
Safeen Power 10-04-2025 D/L Container
African Blue Crane 10-04-2025 L/40000 Cement
Oslo Venture 10-04-2025 L/52500 General Cargo
NO 3 Ocean Pioneer 10-04-2025 L/40000 Cement
Haiphong Express 11-04-2025 D/L Container
Zhong GU Express 11-04-2025 D/L Container
ALS Clivia 11-04-2025 D/L Container
Hout 11-04-2025 D/1400 Rice
Maki 11-04-2025 D/1000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,345 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,805 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,540 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 57,458 19,289 76,747
Bulk Cargo 24,082 554 24,636
Rice ------4,052 4,052
Talc Powder ------ 2,910 2,910
Liquid Cargo: 21,000 ------ 21,000
