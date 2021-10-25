KPT shipping movements report 25 Oct 2021

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kumano General Cargo

Lian Gui Hu Tanker

Thorswind Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

DS Ocean Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Dexterity

APL Antwerp

SSL Brahmaputra

STI Excel

Clemens Schulte

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Thorswind 25-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Chemtrans Arctic 25-10-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Black Swan 25-10-2021 D/37000 Container

Kota Neked 25-10-2021 D/L Container

Glovis Star 25-10-2021 D/667 Vehicle

GFS Perfect 26-10-2021 D/L Container

TS Mumbai 26-10-2021 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 96,760 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,494 Metric Tons of export cargo and 67,266 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 5,222 8,605 13,827

Bulk Cargo 5,061 200 5,261

Clinkers ------ 15,389 15,389

DAP 19,668 ------ 19,668

Iron Ore 8,100 ------ 8,100

Palm Kernel Expeller 2.591 ------ 2,591

Sugar 2,043 ------ 2,043

Wheat 6,212 ------ 6,212

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 18,369 5,300 23,669