KPT Shipping Movements Report 25 Oct 2021
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 06:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kumano General Cargo
Lian Gui Hu Tanker
Thorswind Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
DS Ocean Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Dexterity
APL Antwerp
SSL Brahmaputra
STI Excel
Clemens Schulte
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Thorswind 25-10-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Chemtrans Arctic 25-10-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Black Swan 25-10-2021 D/37000 Container
Kota Neked 25-10-2021 D/L Container
Glovis Star 25-10-2021 D/667 Vehicle
GFS Perfect 26-10-2021 D/L Container
TS Mumbai 26-10-2021 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 96,760 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,494 Metric Tons of export cargo and 67,266 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 5,222 8,605 13,827
Bulk Cargo 5,061 200 5,261
Clinkers ------ 15,389 15,389
DAP 19,668 ------ 19,668
Iron Ore 8,100 ------ 8,100
Palm Kernel Expeller 2.591 ------ 2,591
Sugar 2,043 ------ 2,043
Wheat 6,212 ------ 6,212
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 18,369 5,300 23,669