KPT Shipping Movements Report 26th Oct, 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Bushansa Container Ship
Rita Container Ship
Kota Naked Container Ship
Union Victory General Cargo
Yasa Pembe Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
Thorswind
NS Dalian
Rita
Buxhansa
DS Ocean
Uranus J
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kota Naked 26-10-2021
AL Mahboobah 26-10-2021
Teera Bhum 26-10-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
BOW Clipper 26-10-2021 D/3500 Chemical
GFS Perfect 26-10-2021 D/L Container
TS Mumbai 26-10-2021 D/L Container
YM Express 26-10-2021 D/L Container
Osaka 27-10-2021 D/L Container
MOL Genesis 27-10-2021 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,709 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,515 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,194 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 29,743 36,918 66,661
Bulk Cargo 4,780 12 4,792
Clinkers ------ 4,585 4,585
DAP 15,199 ------ 15,199
Iron Ore 8,891 ------ 8,891
Palm Kernel Expeller 2.465 ------ 2,465
Sugar 4,284 ------ 4,284
Wheat 7,674 ------ 7,674
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,158 ------ 31,158