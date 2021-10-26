UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report 26th Oct, 2021

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Bushansa Container Ship

Rita Container Ship

Kota Naked Container Ship

Union Victory General Cargo

Yasa Pembe Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Thorswind

NS Dalian

Rita

Buxhansa

DS Ocean

Uranus J

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kota Naked 26-10-2021

AL Mahboobah 26-10-2021

Teera Bhum 26-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

BOW Clipper 26-10-2021 D/3500 Chemical

GFS Perfect 26-10-2021 D/L Container

TS Mumbai 26-10-2021 D/L Container

YM Express 26-10-2021 D/L Container

Osaka 27-10-2021 D/L Container

MOL Genesis 27-10-2021 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 145,709 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,515 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,194 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 29,743 36,918 66,661

Bulk Cargo 4,780 12 4,792

Clinkers ------ 4,585 4,585

DAP 15,199 ------ 15,199

Iron Ore 8,891 ------ 8,891

Palm Kernel Expeller 2.465 ------ 2,465

Sugar 4,284 ------ 4,284

Wheat 7,674 ------ 7,674

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 31,158 ------ 31,158

