KPT Shipping Movements Report 7th Feb, 2022
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 03:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
Songa Leopard Container Ship
EER Dainty Container Ship
Tiger Joy Tanker
Maram Cable Layar
Southern Wolf Tanker
Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship
Celsius Naples Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Oocl Norfolk
Symi
Cosco Thailand
Independent Spirit
AS Clementina
Ellie
AL Salmy 7
Raysut
Southern Xantis
Julie
M.T Karachi
STO Camellia
Wadi Banni Khalid
Hake
Tiger Joy
CP Shenzhen
Songa Leopard
X-Press Bardsey
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Southern Wolf 07-02-2022
Maram 07-02-2022
BW Yarra 07-02-2022
Ever Dainty 07-02-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Diyala 07-02-2022 D/ Container
Uafl Dubai 07-02-2022 D/ Container
Kota Padang 08-02-2022 L/9300 Cement
Oceana Sun 08-02-2022 D/9364 General Cargo
Encore 08-02-2022 L/ 16800 Mill Scale
Goodwyn Island 08-02-2022 D/40000 Barite Lumps
Diamond Express 08-02-2022 L/25000 Naphtha
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last48 hours closed at 246,746 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,679 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,067 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 70,907 72,325 143,232
Bulk Cargo 1,216 354 1,570
DAP 9,357 ------ 9,357
Purified Terephthelic 8,760 ------- 8,760
Wheat 11,812 ------ 11,812
Yellow Soya Bean 733 ------ 733
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 71,282 ------ 71,282