KPT shipping movements report 7th Feb, 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 03:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wadi Bani Khalid Container Ship

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

Songa Leopard Container Ship

EER Dainty Container Ship

Tiger Joy Tanker

Maram Cable Layar

Southern Wolf Tanker

Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship

Celsius Naples Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Oocl Norfolk

Symi

Cosco Thailand

Independent Spirit

AS Clementina

Ellie

AL Salmy 7

Raysut

Southern Xantis

Julie

M.T Karachi

STO Camellia

Wadi Banni Khalid

Hake

Tiger Joy

CP Shenzhen

Songa Leopard

X-Press Bardsey

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Southern Wolf 07-02-2022

Maram 07-02-2022

BW Yarra 07-02-2022

Ever Dainty 07-02-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Diyala 07-02-2022 D/ Container

Uafl Dubai 07-02-2022 D/ Container

Kota Padang 08-02-2022 L/9300 Cement

Oceana Sun 08-02-2022 D/9364 General Cargo

Encore 08-02-2022 L/ 16800 Mill Scale

Goodwyn Island 08-02-2022 D/40000 Barite Lumps

Diamond Express 08-02-2022 L/25000 Naphtha

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last48 hours closed at 246,746 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,679 Metric Tons of export cargo and 174,067 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 70,907 72,325 143,232

Bulk Cargo 1,216 354 1,570

DAP 9,357 ------ 9,357

Purified Terephthelic 8,760 ------- 8,760

Wheat 11,812 ------ 11,812

Yellow Soya Bean 733 ------ 733

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 71,282 ------ 71,282

