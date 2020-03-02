KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships a Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Thorsky Container Ship
Ashico Victoria Clinkers
Ulanga Container Ship
Dolphin II Container Ship
Delia I Tanker
Manet Container Ship
Hyundai Splendor Container Ship
Stolt Ebony Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Grace
Northern Dexterity
MT Shalamar
Al Mahboobah
Thorsky
Jin Zhou Hai
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Delia I 02/03/20
Dolphin II 02/03/20
Ulanga 02/03/20
BW Amazon 04/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
CSC Coral 02/03/20 D/27000 Mogas
Songa Opal 02/03/20 D/6500 Palm Oil
Seamax Darien 02/03/20 Container
X Press Annapurna 02/03/20 Container
Sarwar Jahan 02/03/20 L/50500 Clinkers
COSCO Hong Kong 02/03/20 Container
Coral Star 03/03/20 Container
Wieland 03/03/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours
closed at 149,092 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,548 metric tons of
export cargo and 87,544 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 44,383 31,613 75,996
Bulk Cargo ------ 1,250 1,003
Clinkers ------ 28,685 28,685
Talc Lumps ------ ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,161 ------ 43,161