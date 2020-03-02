UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Thorsky Container Ship

Ashico Victoria Clinkers

Ulanga Container Ship

Dolphin II Container Ship

Delia I Tanker

Manet Container Ship

Hyundai Splendor Container Ship

Stolt Ebony Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Grace

Northern Dexterity

MT Shalamar

Al Mahboobah

Thorsky

Jin Zhou Hai

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Delia I 02/03/20

Dolphin II 02/03/20

Ulanga 02/03/20

BW Amazon 04/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

CSC Coral 02/03/20 D/27000 Mogas

Songa Opal 02/03/20 D/6500 Palm Oil

Seamax Darien 02/03/20 Container

X Press Annapurna 02/03/20 Container

Sarwar Jahan 02/03/20 L/50500 Clinkers

COSCO Hong Kong 02/03/20 Container

Coral Star 03/03/20 Container

Wieland 03/03/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours

closed at 149,092 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 61,548 metric tons of

export cargo and 87,544 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 44,383 31,613 75,996

Bulk Cargo ------ 1,250 1,003

Clinkers ------ 28,685 28,685

Talc Lumps ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,161 ------ 43,161

