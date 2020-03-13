KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
APL Thaliand Container Ship
Greco Libero Clinkers
Thorsky Container Ship
Mol Gateway Container Ship
Daytona Tanker
Cosco Kaohsiung Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cembay
Yangtze Appha
APL Thailand
Dolphin Star
Miura
Navig 8 Amethyst
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T M Hamburg 13/03/20
Thorsky 13/03/20
Mol Gateway 13/03/20
OOCL Chicago 14/03/20
Altonia 14/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
AL Mahboobah 13/03/20 D/14250. Chem
Northern Discovery 13/03/20 Container
Liana 14/03/20 D/L 6000.
Jet Oil
Ever Decent 14/03/20 Container
As Sicilia 14/03/20 Container
Hyundai Dynasty 14/03/20 Container
Marmuna 14/03/20 L/523 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 115,826 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has
handled 43,690 metric tons of export cargo and 72,136 metric tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 67,671 21,316 88,987
Bulk Cargo 1,465 ------ 1,465
Clinkers ------ 12,000 12,000
Losse Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 3,000 10.374 13,374