KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

APL Thaliand Container Ship

Greco Libero Clinkers

Thorsky Container Ship

Mol Gateway Container Ship

Daytona Tanker

Cosco Kaohsiung Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Cembay

Yangtze Appha

APL Thailand

Dolphin Star

Miura

Navig 8 Amethyst

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T M Hamburg 13/03/20

Thorsky 13/03/20

Mol Gateway 13/03/20

OOCL Chicago 14/03/20

Altonia 14/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

AL Mahboobah 13/03/20 D/14250. Chem

Northern Discovery 13/03/20 Container

Liana 14/03/20 D/L 6000.

Jet Oil

Ever Decent 14/03/20 Container

As Sicilia 14/03/20 Container

Hyundai Dynasty 14/03/20 Container

Marmuna 14/03/20 L/523 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 115,826 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has

handled 43,690 metric tons of export cargo and 72,136 metric tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 67,671 21,316 88,987

Bulk Cargo 1,465 ------ 1,465

Clinkers ------ 12,000 12,000

Losse Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 3,000 10.374 13,374