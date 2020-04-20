KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Polo Container Ship

COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship

Charlotte Schulte Contaienr Ship

Ginga Lynx Tanker

V Arctic Tern General Cargo

Oriental Rose Tanker

Diyal Container Ship

Sarwar Jahan Clinkers

Bow Flower Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Finola

COSCO Taicang

COSCO Hong Kong

Northern Discovery

Hyundai Vancouver

Ginga Lynx

Charlotte Schulte

V Arctic Tern

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.

T Khairpur 21/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

DS Cougar 21/04/20 L/1500 Ethanol

Wieland 21/04/20 D/L Container

Telemann 21/04/20 D/L Container

Beijing Venture 21/04/20 D/21359 General Cargo

CMA CGM Butterfly 22/04/20 D/L Container

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,912 57,099 124,011

B.Bulk Cargo 11,648 250 11,898

Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,795 3,800 25,595