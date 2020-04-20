KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Polo Container Ship
COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship
Charlotte Schulte Contaienr Ship
Ginga Lynx Tanker
V Arctic Tern General Cargo
Oriental Rose Tanker
Diyal Container Ship
Sarwar Jahan Clinkers
Bow Flower Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Finola
COSCO Taicang
COSCO Hong Kong
Northern Discovery
Hyundai Vancouver
Ginga Lynx
Charlotte Schulte
V Arctic Tern
Diyala
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.
T Khairpur 21/04/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
DS Cougar 21/04/20 L/1500 Ethanol
Wieland 21/04/20 D/L Container
Telemann 21/04/20 D/L Container
Beijing Venture 21/04/20 D/21359 General Cargo
CMA CGM Butterfly 22/04/20 D/L Container
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,912 57,099 124,011
B.Bulk Cargo 11,648 250 11,898
Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,795 3,800 25,595