UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:35 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Polo Container Ship

COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship

Charlotte Schulte Contaienr Ship

Ginga Lynx Tanker

V Arctic Tern General Cargo

Oriental Rose Tanker

Diyal Container Ship

Sarwar Jahan Clinkers

Bow Flower Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Finola

COSCO Taicang

COSCO Hong Kong

Northern Discovery

Hyundai Vancouver

Ginga Lynx

Charlotte Schulte

V Arctic Tern

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.

T Khairpur 21/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

DS Cougar 21/04/20 L/1500 Ethanol

Wieland 21/04/20 D/L Container

Telemann 21/04/20 D/L Container

Beijing Venture 21/04/20 D/21359 General Cargo

CMA CGM Butterfly 22/04/20 D/L Container

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,912 57,099 124,011

B.Bulk Cargo 11,648 250 11,898

Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,795 3,800 25,595

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Hong Kong Khairpur Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

3 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

7 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways employees donate one-day salary ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.