KPT Shipping Movements Report

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CMA CGM Butterfly Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Wieland

Beijing Venture

Chembulk Singapore

Telemann

CMA CGM Butterfly

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Nil Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

MID Fortune 23-04-20 D/2500 Chemical

R W Eagle 23-04-20 D/37000 Mogas

COSCO Asia 23-04-20 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 23-04-20 D/L Container

SEA Challenger 24-04-20 D/2500 Lub Oil

Nordspring 24-04-20 D/L Container

Grace 24-04-20 L/34380 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 63,298 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,942 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 33,356 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 25,766 13,492 39,258

Bulk Cargo 715 ------ 715

Clinkers 15,450 15,450

Canola 6,875 ------ 6,875

Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 1,000 1,000

