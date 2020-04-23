KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CMA CGM Butterfly Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Wieland
Beijing Venture
Chembulk Singapore
Telemann
CMA CGM Butterfly
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Nil Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
MID Fortune 23-04-20 D/2500 Chemical
R W Eagle 23-04-20 D/37000 Mogas
COSCO Asia 23-04-20 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 23-04-20 D/L Container
SEA Challenger 24-04-20 D/2500 Lub Oil
Nordspring 24-04-20 D/L Container
Grace 24-04-20 L/34380 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 63,298 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,942 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 33,356 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 25,766 13,492 39,258
Bulk Cargo 715 ------ 715
Clinkers 15,450 15,450
Canola 6,875 ------ 6,875
Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 1,000 1,000