KPT Shipping Movements Report On 8th Apr, 2022
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 03:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ssl Brahmaputra Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
California Container
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Karachi
Sea Ploeg
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
P Fos08-04-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Taranger 08-04-2022 L/7000 Ethanol
Afra Laurel 08-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil
BW Yarra 08-04-2022 D/42000 Mogas
Sino Bridge 08-04-2022 D/L Container
Wadi Bani Khalid 08-04-2022 D/L Container
Wide Hotel 09-04-2022 D/L Container
Arman 10 09-04-2022 L/1600 Rice
Hilda 09-04-2022 L/2000 Rice
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,269 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 10,914 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,355 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 15,255 826 16,081
Bulk Cargo ------ 240 240
Rice ------ 1,348 1,348
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 72,100 8,500 80,600