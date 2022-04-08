UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report On 8th Apr, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 03:52 PM

KPT shipping movements report on 8th Apr, 2022

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ssl Brahmaputra Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

California Container

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Sea Ploeg

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

P Fos08-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Taranger 08-04-2022 L/7000 Ethanol

Afra Laurel 08-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

BW Yarra 08-04-2022 D/42000 Mogas

Sino Bridge 08-04-2022 D/L Container

Wadi Bani Khalid 08-04-2022 D/L Container

Wide Hotel 09-04-2022 D/L Container

Arman 10 09-04-2022 L/1600 Rice

Hilda 09-04-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,269 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 10,914 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,355 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 15,255 826 16,081

Bulk Cargo ------ 240 240

Rice ------ 1,348 1,348

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 72,100 8,500 80,600

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Hotel Bani Laurel Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Not Expelling Russian Ambassador - Prime ..

Bulgaria Not Expelling Russian Ambassador - Prime Minister Kiril Petkov

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Relies on Russian Defense Ministry's Lates ..

Kremlin Relies on Russian Defense Ministry's Latest Data Speaking of Losses in O ..

6 minutes ago
 Gambia vote to consolidate democracy as president ..

Gambia vote to consolidate democracy as president eyes boost

6 minutes ago
 Kohat admin facilitates residents during holy mont ..

Kohat admin facilitates residents during holy month of Ramzan

6 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on profiteers in lahore

Fine imposed on profiteers in lahore

14 minutes ago
 Putin to Meet With Lukashenko Soon - Kremlin

Putin to Meet With Lukashenko Soon - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.