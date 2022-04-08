KPT shipping movements report on 8th Apr, 2022

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ssl Brahmaputra Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

California Container

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Karachi

Sea Ploeg

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

P Fos08-04-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Taranger 08-04-2022 L/7000 Ethanol

Afra Laurel 08-04-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil

BW Yarra 08-04-2022 D/42000 Mogas

Sino Bridge 08-04-2022 D/L Container

Wadi Bani Khalid 08-04-2022 D/L Container

Wide Hotel 09-04-2022 D/L Container

Arman 10 09-04-2022 L/1600 Rice

Hilda 09-04-2022 L/2000 Rice

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,269 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 10,914 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,355 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 15,255 826 16,081

Bulk Cargo ------ 240 240

Rice ------ 1,348 1,348

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 72,100 8,500 80,600