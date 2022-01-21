KPT Shipping Movements Reports

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Chem Tarrus Tanker

Deneb HarmonyGeneral Cargo

OS Kano 35General Cargo

Al ShaffiahTanker

Giorgos DracopoulosClinkers

MoharCement

MSC Emily IIContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ru Yi Song

Oocl Genoa

Chelsea Providence

Ginga Hawk

V Glory

Genuine Venus

Hyundai Busan

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Deneb Harmony21-01-2022

M.T Quetta21-01-2022

EXPECTED

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Amagi Galaxy21-01-2022D/4449 Base Oil

Northern Dedication21-01-2022D/L Container

KMTC Delhi21-01-2022D/L Container

Izumo21-01-2022L/281 General Cargo

Neelambari22-01-2022D/2500 Chemical

MOL Growth22-01-2022D/L Container

Ocean Success22-010-2022L/16800 Mill Sscale

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,721 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,871 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 31,077 17,497 48,574

Bulk Cargo 18,184 50 18,234

Dap 8,355 -- 8,355

Iron Ore 9,300 --9,300

Cement-- 704 704

Rice -- 2,0992,099

Wheat 9,970 --9,970

Yellow Soya Bean 4,385 -- 4,385

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 71,600 2,500 74,100