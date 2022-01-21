KPT Shipping Movements Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Chem Tarrus Tanker
Deneb HarmonyGeneral Cargo
OS Kano 35General Cargo
Al ShaffiahTanker
Giorgos DracopoulosClinkers
MoharCement
MSC Emily IIContainer Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ru Yi Song
Oocl Genoa
Chelsea Providence
Ginga Hawk
V Glory
Genuine Venus
Hyundai Busan
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Deneb Harmony21-01-2022
M.T Quetta21-01-2022
EXPECTED
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Amagi Galaxy21-01-2022D/4449 Base Oil
Northern Dedication21-01-2022D/L Container
KMTC Delhi21-01-2022D/L Container
Izumo21-01-2022L/281 General Cargo
Neelambari22-01-2022D/2500 Chemical
MOL Growth22-01-2022D/L Container
Ocean Success22-010-2022L/16800 Mill Sscale
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,721 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,871 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 31,077 17,497 48,574
Bulk Cargo 18,184 50 18,234
Dap 8,355 -- 8,355
Iron Ore 9,300 --9,300
Cement-- 704 704
Rice -- 2,0992,099
Wheat 9,970 --9,970
Yellow Soya Bean 4,385 -- 4,385
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 71,600 2,500 74,100