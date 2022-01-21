UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KPT Shipping Movements Reports

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Chem Tarrus Tanker

Deneb HarmonyGeneral Cargo

OS Kano 35General Cargo

Al ShaffiahTanker

Giorgos DracopoulosClinkers

MoharCement

MSC Emily IIContainer Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ru Yi Song

Oocl Genoa

Chelsea Providence

Ginga Hawk

V Glory

Genuine Venus

Hyundai Busan

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Deneb Harmony21-01-2022

M.T Quetta21-01-2022

EXPECTED

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Amagi Galaxy21-01-2022D/4449 Base Oil

Northern Dedication21-01-2022D/L Container

KMTC Delhi21-01-2022D/L Container

Izumo21-01-2022L/281 General Cargo

Neelambari22-01-2022D/2500 Chemical

MOL Growth22-01-2022D/L Container

Ocean Success22-010-2022L/16800 Mill Sscale

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,721 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,850 Metric Tons of export cargo and 152,871 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 31,077 17,497 48,574

Bulk Cargo 18,184 50 18,234

Dap 8,355 -- 8,355

Iron Ore 9,300 --9,300

Cement-- 704 704

Rice -- 2,0992,099

Wheat 9,970 --9,970

Yellow Soya Bean 4,385 -- 4,385

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 71,600 2,500 74,100

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Kano Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

3 minutes ago
 Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

9 minutes ago
 Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

24 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Note to Kazakhstan O ..

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Note to Kazakhstan Over Reports About Beating of K ..

5 minutes ago
 ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afg ..

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 PESCO gears up drive against power pilferage

PESCO gears up drive against power pilferage

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.