KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Arihant Tanker Pac Acrux General Cargo M.T Shalamar Tanker Lucky Trader General Cargo Csav Tyndall Container Ship Thorsky Container Ship Hyundai Paramount Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Diyala MSC Marianna Ionic Bridge Al Adailiah EXPECTED SAILING: CSAV Tyndall 03/11/20 Tiger Perseverance 03/11/20 Thorsky 03/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: MTM Savannah 03/11/20 D/3200 Base Oil Dongfushan 03/11/20 D/3200 Chemical Cosco Belgium 03/11/20 D/L Container Arrow Lady 03/11/20 D/60000 Wheat Botany Bay 04/11/20 D/L Container Argo B 04/11/20 D/32996 Dap Antigoni B 04/11/20 D/54755 Dap Mohar 04/11/20 L/21250 Cement CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,010 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 63,096 metric tons of export cargo and 111,914 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 43,070 49,956 93,026 Bulk Cargo 3,096 3,096 Clinkers ------ 4,070 4,070 Dap 10,539 10,539 Wheat 17,579 ------ 17,579 Sugar 3,380 ------ 3,380 Iron Steel Scrap ------ 3,770 3,770 Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,250 5,300 39,550