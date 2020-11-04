UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hafnia Leo Tanker Bow Cardinal Tanker Cosco Belgium Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Arrow Lady Wheat SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Aden CSAV Tyndall Tiger Persevrance Hafnia Leo EXPECTED SAILING: Cosco Belgium 04/11/20 Cosco Rotterdam 04/11/20 M.T Shalamar 04/11/20 Bow Cardinal 04/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Argo B 04/11/20 D/32996 Dap Zoey 05/11/20 D/1050 Chemical Chemroute Sky 05/11/20 D/5200 Base Oil Mol Generosity 05/11/20 Container Nordspring 05/11/20 Container Pamba 1 05/11/20 Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 176,646 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,615 metric tons of export cargo and 117,031 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,672 34,785 76,457 Bulk Cargo 3,361 3,361 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Dap 6,003 6,003 Wheat 15,572 ------ 15,572 Sugar 3,473 ------ 3,473 Iron Steel Scrap ------ ------ ------ Mill Scale ------ 16,030 16,030 Oil/Liquid Cargo 46,950 8,800 55,750

