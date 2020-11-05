KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Unison Jasper Fertilizer Kouros Tanker Mohar Cement MTM Savannah Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Belgium M.T Shalamar Bow Cardinal Lucky Trader EXPECTED SAILING: Pac Acrux 05/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chemroute Sky 05/11/20 D/5200 Base Oil Mol Generosity 05/11/20 Container Nordspring 05/11/20 Container Pamba 1 05/11/20 Container CL Lindy 05/11/20 D/17509 General Cargo Sunray 06/11/20 D/59370 Base Oil Wan Hai 613 06/11/20 D/L Conatainer Pioneer Star 06/11/20 L/10000 Cement Jin Bo 06/11/20 D/41850 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,966 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,654 metric tons of export cargo and 72,312 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 26,280 20,927 47,207 Bulk Cargo 4,529 4,529 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Dap 6,175 6,175 Wheat 14,078 ------ 14,078 Sugar 3,914 ------ 3,914 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 1,504 1,504 Mill Scale ------ 3,223 3,223 Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,336 ------ 17,336