UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Unison Jasper Fertilizer Kouros Tanker Mohar Cement MTM Savannah Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Belgium M.T Shalamar Bow Cardinal Lucky Trader EXPECTED SAILING: Pac Acrux 05/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Chemroute Sky 05/11/20 D/5200 Base Oil Mol Generosity 05/11/20 Container Nordspring 05/11/20 Container Pamba 1 05/11/20 Container CL Lindy 05/11/20 D/17509 General Cargo Sunray 06/11/20 D/59370 Base Oil Wan Hai 613 06/11/20 D/L Conatainer Pioneer Star 06/11/20 L/10000 Cement Jin Bo 06/11/20 D/41850 General Cargo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,966 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,654 metric tons of export cargo and 72,312 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 26,280 20,927 47,207 Bulk Cargo 4,529 4,529 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Dap 6,175 6,175 Wheat 14,078 ------ 14,078 Sugar 3,914 ------ 3,914 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 1,504 1,504 Mill Scale ------ 3,223 3,223 Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,336 ------ 17,336

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Jasper Bo Savannah Belgium Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

18 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

16 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

16 minutes ago

Top Israeli Hospital Orders 1.5Mln Doses of Russia ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.