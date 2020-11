KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: DONGFUSHANTANKER M.T QUETTATANKER MOL GENEROSITY CONTIANER SHIP PAMBA 1CONTIANER SHIP GRACECLINLERS ACTUARIA CONTAINER SHIP SHIPS SAILED: PAC ACRUX HONEY BADGER BOTANY BAY EXPECTED SAILING:date MTM SAVANNAH 06/11/20 DONGFUSHAN 06/11/20 KOUROS 07/11/20 MOL GENEROSITY 07/11/20 M.T Quetta 07/11/20 EXPECTEDARRIVAL SUNRAY 06/11/20D/59370 MOGAS CHEMROUTE SKY 06/11/20D/2500 BASE OIL WAN HAI 613 06/11/20D/L CONTAINER MSC PILAR 06/11/20L/10000 CEMENT PIONEER STAR 06/11/20L/10000 CEMENT JIN BO 06/11/20D/41850 GENERAL CARGO DM DRAGON 07/11/20D/L CONTAINER OEL JUMEIRAH 07/11/20D/L CONTIANER SHILING 07/11/20D/L CONTAINER XIN QIN HUANG 07/11/20D/L CONTAINER CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,004 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 28,354 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,650 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 16,535 20,354 36,889 Bulk Cargo 858 ------ 858 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ DAP 6,613 ------ 6,613 Wheat 13,805 ------ 13,805 Sugar 3,428 3,428 3,428 Loose Bulk Cement 8,000 8,000 Mill Scale ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 44,411 ------ 44,411