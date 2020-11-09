UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mon 09th November 2020

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Xin Qin Huang Dao Container Ship Oel Jumeirah Container Ship Antigoni B Fertilizer Chemroute Sky Tanker Ym Cosmos Container Ship Argo B Fertilizer PS Valletta Palm Kernel Conti Courage Container Ship Pioneer Star Cement SHIPS SAILED: MSC Pilar Actuaria Senanur Cebi M.T Queeta Pamba 1 CL Lindy Mohar Oriental Rose Mol Generosity Xin Qin Huang Dao Chemroute Sky Jin Bo EXPECTED SAILING: Conti Courage 09/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Esperanza N 09/11/20 D/L Container Mol Globe 09/11/20 D/L Container OEL Kedarnath 09/11/20 D/L Container Mayssan 09/11/20 D/L Container Nord Sirius 09/11/20 D/66000 Wheat AS Sara 10/11/20 D/L Container Shiling 10/11/20 D/L Container Paris Express 10/11/20 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 309,674 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 68,313 metric tons of export cargo and 241,361 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 112,232 50,009 162,241 Bulk Cargo 43,658 43,658 Clinkers ------ 14,562 14,562 Dap 20,916 20,916 Wheat 31,957 ------ 31,957 Sugar 2,639 ------ 2,639 Loose Bulk Cement ------ 2,242 2,242 Mill Scale ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,959 1,500 31,459

