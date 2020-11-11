KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: AS Sara Container Ship Paris Express Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Mayssan Kedros Esperanza N DM Dragon YM Cosmos EXPECTED SAILING: Paris Express 11/11/20 Oel Kedarnath 11/11/20 M.T Lahore 12/11/20 Daimongate 12/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Xin Qing Dao 11/11/20 D/L Container Mandala 12/11/20 D/1500 Ethanol Rainbow Island 88 12/11/20 D/1500 Chem Bridge 12/11/20 D/L Container Stove Tide 12/11/20 D/40000 Cement V Avocet 12/11/20 D/12800 Gen. Cargo Malcolm 12/11/20 D/1700 P.

Cargo Pine Arrow 12/11/20 D/29648 Gen. Cargo Xing Hao Hai 12/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Emmakris LLL 12/11/20 D/63000 Wheat CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,406 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 51,774 metric tons of export cargo and 123,632 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 49,601 49,318 98,919 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ Cement ------ 2,456 2,456 Dap 14,294 14,294 Wheat 10,907 ------ 10,907 Sugar 1,118 ------ 1,118 Palm Keenel Expeller 20 ------ 20 Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,692 ------ 47,692