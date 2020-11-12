KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Shiling Container Ship Castor N Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Paris Express Mol Globe Oel Kedarnath As Sara Castor N EXPECTED SAILING: Shiling 13/11/20 Pioneer Star 13/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Mandala 12/11/20 D/1500 Ethanol Rainbow Island 88 12/11/20 D/1500 Chem Bridge 12/11/20 D/L Container Stove Tide 12/11/20 D/40000 Cement V Avocet 12/11/20 D/12800 Gen. Cargo Malcolm 12/11/20 D/1700 P. Cargo Pine Arrow 12/11/20 D/29648 Gen. Cargo Xing Hao Hai 12/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Emmakris LLL 12/11/20 D/63000 Wheat Al Mahboobah 13/11/20 D/18360 Chem Jag Amisha 13/11/20 D/30000 Mogas Northern Dexterity 13/11/20 D/L Container Kmtc Mumbai 13/11/20 D/L Container River Globe 13/11/20 D/34950 Gen.

Cargo Han Yi 13/11/20 L/1076 Gen. Cargo Brigitte 13/11/20 D/54701 Wheat in Bulk CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 119,480 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,263 metric tons of export cargo and 81,217 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 38,007 35,751 73,758 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ Cement ------ 2,512 2,512 Dap 14,092 14,092 Wheat 11,849 ------ 11,849 Sugar 2,389 ------ 2,389 Palm Keenel Expeller 1,411 ------ 1,411 Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,469 ------ 13,469