KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Xin Qing Dao Container Ship Bridge Container Ship V Avocet General Cargo Stove Tide Cement Pine Arrow General Cargo Rainbow Island 88 Tanker SHIPS SAILED: M.T Lahore V Avocet EXPECTED SAILING: Rainbow Island 88 13/11/20 Shiling 13/11/20 Pioneer Star 13/11/20 Bridge 13/11/20 Unison Jasper 13/11/20 Daimongate 14/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Al Mehboobah 13/11/20 D/18360 Chem Jag Amisha 13/11/20 D/30000 Mogas Kmtc Mumbai 13/11/20 D/L Container River Globe 13/11/20 D/34950 Gen. Cargo Han Yi 13/11/20 L/1076 Gen. Cargo Brigitte 13/11/20 D/54701 Wheat in Bulk Caribbean 1 14/11/20 D/2500 White Spirit M.

T Karachi 14/11/20 D/70000 Crude Oil Ubena 14/11/20 D/L Container Tamina 14/11/20 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,252 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,825 metric tons of export cargo and 91,427 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 43,888 16,818 60,706 B.Bulk Cargo 17,166 17,166 Cement ------ 6,007 6,007 Dap 13,397 13,397 Wheat 10,822 ------ 10,822 Sugar 3,208 ------ 3,208 Palm Keenel Expeller 1,996 ------ 1,996 Oil/Liquid Cargo 950 ------ 950

