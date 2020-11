KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: MP THE BELICHICKCONTAINER SHIP MANDALATANKER TAMINACONTAINER SHIP XING HAO HAICLINKERS LIBERTY PROMISECAR CARRIER AL MAHBOOBAH TANKER COSCO HELLASCONTAINER SHIP DIYALACONTAINER SHIP SHIPS SAILED: PIONEER STAR KMTC MUMBAI NORTHERN DEXTERIT UNISON JASPER MP THE BELICHICK MALCOLM MANDALA PINE ARROW XIN QING DAO EXPECTED SAILING: date LIBERTY PROMISE16 11 2020 ARGO B16 11 2020 JAG AMISHA16 11 2020 DIYALA17 11 2020 STOVE TIDE17 11 2020 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: GOLDEN BRILLIANT16 11 2020D/3500 CHEM CMA CGM RACINE16 11 2020D/L CONTIANER M.T.SHALAMAR17 11 2020D/70000 CRUDU OIL BOTANY BAY17 11 2020D/L CONTIANER BARBARA17 11 2020D/L CONTIANER EDISON.17 11 2020D/L CONTIANER CHARLOTTE SCHULTE17 11 2020D/L CONTIANER PAN CROCUS17 11 2020 Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 263,656 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 66,923 Metric Tons of export cargo and 196,733 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 93,642 38,021 131,663 B.BULK CARGO 9,228 50 9,278 CEMENT ------ 12,542 12,542 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 23,594 ------ 23,594 SUGAR 5,364 ------ 5,364 WHEAT 30,556 ------ 30,556 PALM KEENEL EXPELLER 4,907 ------ 4,907 CLINKERS ------ 15,110 ------- OIL/LIQUID CARGO 29,442 1,200 30,642