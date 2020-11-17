UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Karachi Tanker Han Yi General Cargo CMA CGM Racing Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker River Globe General Cargo Ubena Container Ship Caribbean 1 Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Liberty Promise Argo B JAN Amisha Diyala EXPECTED SAILING: date CMA CGM Racine 17/11/20 Stove Tide 17/11/20 Xing Hao Hai 18/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: M.T Shalamar 17/11/20 D/70000 Crudu Oil Edison 17/11/20 D/L Container Charlotte Schul Te 17/11/20 D/L Container Barbara 18/11/20 D/L Container Botany Bay 18/11/20 D/L Container TS Delta 18/11/20 D/33000 DAP Pioneer Elite 18/11/20 L/9500 Clinker Sorso 18/11/20 D/60000 Wheat Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 181,771 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 83,665 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,106 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 39,435 52,700 92,135 B.BULK CARGO 1,877 566 2,443 CEMENT ------ 8,539 8,539 Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,226 ------ 1,226 SUGAR 1,930 ------ 1,930 WHEAT 14,384 ------- 14,384 PALM KEENEL EXPELLER 2,220 ------ 2,220 CLINKERS ------ 21,860 21,860 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 37,034 ------- 37,034

