KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Edison Container Ship Golden Brilliant Tanker Charlotte Schulte Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cosco Hellas Cma Cgm Racine Caribeab Tamina Stove Tide EXPECTED SAILING: Al Mahboobah 18/11/20 Xing Hao Hai 18/11/20 M.T Quetta 19/11/20 M.T Karachi 19/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Barbara 18/11/20 D/L Container Botany Bay 18/11/20 D/L Container Ts Delta 18/11/20 D/33000 Dap Sorso 18/11/20 D/60000 Wheat Achilleas S 18/11/20 D/55871 Wheat Xin Pu Dong 19/11/20 D/L Container Oocl Guangzhou 19/11/20 D/L Container Cosco Kaohsiung 19/11/20 D/L Container Wadi Feran 19/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Pan Crocus 19/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Bright Venture 19/11/20 D/66000 Wheat CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 233,856 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 40,504 metric tons of export cargo and 193,352 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 20,523 16,927 37,450 B.Bulk Cargo 19,512 549 20,061 Cement ------ 7,269 7,269 Dap ------ ------ Sugar 3,494 ------ 3,494 Wheat 14,536 ------ 14,536 Palm Keenel Expeller 3,225 ------ 3,225 Clinkers ------ 15,759 15,759 Oil/Liquid Cargo 132,062 ------ 132,062

