KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Barbara Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Pioneer Elite Clinkers Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship Brigitte Wheat SHIPS SAILED: AL Mahboobah Golden Brilliant Xing Hao Hai M.T Quetta Charlotte Schulte M.T Karachi EXPECTED SAILING: date Edison 19 11 20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Xin Pu Dong19 11 20 D/L Container Pan Crocus 19/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Wadi Feran 19/11/20 L/55000 Clinkers Bright Venture 19/11/20 D/66000 Wheat Cosco Kaohsiung 20/11/20 D/L Container MSC Jasmine 20/11/20 D/L Container Northern Dedication 20/11/20 D/L Container AS Sicilia 20/11/20 D/L Container Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 191,666 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,388 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,278 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 70,395 41,117 111,512 B.BULK CARGO 11,888 350 12,238 CEMENT ------ ------ ------- Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) ------ ------ ------- SUGAR 4,060 ------ 4,060 WHEAT 17,221 ------ 17,221 PALM KEENEL EXPELLER 3,277 ------ 3,277 CLINKERS ------ 10,921 10,921 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 32,437 ------ 32,437

