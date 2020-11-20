UrduPoint.com
KPT Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:27 PM

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Shalamar Tanker PAN Crocus Clinkers XIN PU Dong Container Ship TS Delta Fertilizer Aggelos B General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Edison Pioneer Elite Ubena River Globe XIN Pu Dong EXPECTED SAILING: date Minoan Grace 20 11 20 Barbara 20-11-20 Botany Bay 20-11-20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: COSCO Kaohsiung 20-11-20 D/L Container MSC Jasmine 20-11-20 D/L Container Northern Dedication 20-11-20 D/L Container AS Sicilia 20/11/20 D/L Container Star Omicron 21-11-20 D/55000 Wheat Sti Memphis 21-11-20 D/10000 Mogas Chem Amsterdam 21-11-20 D/1000 Chemical X-Press Guernsey 21-11-20 Container AS Sophia 21-11-20 Container Team Challenge 21-11-20 D/Rock Phos 27500 Cargo Handling Turnover The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,239 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,908 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,331 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL CONTAINERS 44,396 43,066 87,462 B.BULK CARGO 1,670 492 2,162 CEMENT ------ ------ ------ Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 1,383 ------ 1,383 SUGAR 3,142 ------ 3,142 WHEAT 15,369 ------ 15,369 PALM KEENEL EXPELLER 2,871 ------ 2,871 CLINKERS ------ 4,350 4,350 OIL/LIQUID CARGO 51,500 ------ 51,500

