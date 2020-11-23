KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 )

SHIPS BERTHED: Nordmed Container Ship X-Press Guernsey Container Ship Chem Amsterdam Tanker As Sophia Container Ship Wadi Feran Clinkers STI Memphis Tanker Team Challenge Phosphate M.T Lahore Tanker Esperanza N Container Ship CMA CGM Fidelio Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M. T Shalamar MSC Jasmine Cosco Kaohsiung PS Valletta Nordmed Northern Dedication Chem Amsterdam AS Sicilia Sunray Aggelos B AS Sophia EXPECTED SAILING: Arrow Lady 23/11/20 Esperanza N 23/11/20 X-Press Guernsey 23/11/20 STI Memphis 23/11/20 CMA CGM Fidelio 23/11/20 Marianne Danica 23/11/20 EXPECTED ARRIVAL: Oel Kedarnath 23/11/20 D/L Container CMA CGM Moliere 23/11/20 D/L Container Densa Jaguar 23/11/20 D/52500 Wheat Princess Sama 24/11/20 D/5096 White Siprit Ginga Saker 24/11/20 D/1000 Base Oil Gs Future 24/11/20 D/16500 Palm Oil Tommi Ritscher 24/11/20 D/L Container Rdo Fortune 24/11/20 D/L Container Mohar 24/11/20 L/21250 Cement Lada 24/11/20 L/General Cargo Pacific Dwan 24/11/20 D/L Container CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 256,523 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 109,786 metric tons of export cargo and 146,737 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 59,279 78,858 138,137 B.Bulk Cargo 5,887 ------ 5,887 Clinkers ------ 30,928 30,928 Dap 8,078 8,078 Rock Phosphate 2,220 ------ 2,220 Wheat 34,830 ------ 34,830 Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,443 ------ 36,443